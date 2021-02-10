Video: Koala causes a car accident on the Australian highway and turns into a virus

The serial collision, in which six cars took part, occurred when drivers brake and maneuvered so as not to run over the animal that was wandering in the middle of the road.

Los Angeles, February 9 (RT). – a The koalas are a real mess And the Several cars crash Monday on a freeway in Adelaide, the most populous in the state South Australia, Local portal reports 7News.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

One of the drivers involved was Nadia Tujuel, who discovered the culprit and put him in her car to avoid further accidents.

But when she got out of her car one time, the woman turned to look at her car, and she saw the koala standing behind the wheel.

“His face was prettier and innocent,” said the woman, who was unable to avoid photographing the person responsible.

