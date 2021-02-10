Earthquake shakes New Caledonia; There is a risk of a tsunami

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

(CNN) – Tsunamis were seen in Vanuatu and New Caledonia, the islands closest to the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred just after midnight local time, but no tsunami is expected across the Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported tsunami heights of 0.64 meters in Vanuatu and 0.38 meters in New Caledonia.

New Zealand, Fiji and Vanuatu face the most important threats, which according to PTWC (Pacific Tsunami Warning Center) could see waves of up to one meter in the next two hours. Actual water levels at the coast can vary greatly from tsunami heights reported, depending on local geography.

Initially it was reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.5. The earthquake struck the southern Pacific on Wednesday, about 400 km east of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey. Although located far from Earth enough not to cause seismic damage, a large earthquake may have caused a dangerous tsunami for the islands of the South Pacific.

