Visit 16 countries in 4,258 hours: This is the longest road in the world

Walking is an activity that helps us improve our health because it strengthens the joints and muscles and reduces stress, in addition to being considered an exercise to maintain our weight, and in the world there are many paths through which we can walk but there is one that stands out for being The longest road in the world.

Although walking is tiring and boring for some, others see it differently, because they enjoy everything they can see around them while walking, in addition to the fact that it also benefits their health, as mentioned earlier.

Mexico has avenues that offer a great view of its landscape and everything you can find in it; However, it is not part of The longest road in the world. If you are someone who loves to walk, here we are sharing all the details about this tourist attraction that will keep you going for hours.

What is the longest road in the world?

It is estimated that The longest road in the world It’s 22,530 square kilometers, according to a Reddit user and YouTube video from RealLifeLore. This entire route would last 4,258 hours non-stop, but certain breaks would have to be taken to rest, eat, and satisfy many other basic human needs.

The longest road in the world bypasses 16 countries.

Moreover , The longest road in the world It is distinguished because it is built with roads and paths, so there is no need to cross a river or lake that requires the use of a boat or a means of transportation. If the travelers kept an average and steady pace, that is, they walked about 20 kilometers a day, their journey would be over in three years.

It is believed that The longest road in the world It is the road that goes from Cape Town in South Africa to the northernmost city of Magadan in Russia. Thus, people who make this journey can cross 16 countries: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Romania, Belarus and Russia.