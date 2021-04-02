Vodafone Giants is collaborating with Deloitte to boost its business model

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Esports continues to accelerate in Spain. Good Game Group, the parent company of the Malaga e-sports club, Vodafone Giants, Has struck an agreement with consulting firm Deloitte to enhance Malaga Club’s business modelIn addition to helping the audit firm to be a benchmark in the esports sector.

The alliance also reportedly aims to boost the entire esports sector in Spain Five days.

The same consulting firm conducted a study in 2019 of esports viewers around the world: 443 million people have followed esports via various platforms, Up 12% over the previous year.

Giants has over 75 employees, 80% of whom are players

After the agreement , Good Game Group will be able to rely on auditing services to augment existing data extraction operations in the sector In addition to obtaining the exact figures for the company’s landing operations in Latin America.

Good Game Group was established at the end of 2020 with the aim of continuing to professionalize the company in its three business subsidiaries: Competition, Entertainment, and Product Marketing. The company is led by Jose Dias and Virginia Calvo.

The giants ended the fiscal year 2019 with revenues of € 3.4 million. In addition, it has more than 75 employees, 80% of whom are professional players distributed in various games like CS: GO or League of Legends.

