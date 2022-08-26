We have a weakness somewhere in the world; Science explains

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

I wrote in trends The

Have you heard about double phenomenon? Well, science has already confirmed that yes or yes, there is someone on a part of the planet matches us.

A study was recently conducted on genetic sequence Where it turns out that most people We share physical traits with another personRegardless of our family.

This search is led by Manuel EstelerAnd the Spanish physician and director of the Epigenetics and Cancer Biology Program at American College Blevage Institute for Biomedical Research, analyze double phenomenon Or also known as The doppelgänger phenomenon.

How did the study come about?

What was done was to bring together people who had an amazing physical resemblance To study your DNA, personal file Jenny so is Microbial composition.

In addition, height and weight were taken into account and aspects of their behavior were studied; Through a questionnaire, they were asked if they used tobacco or any other aspect revealed resemblance in personality.

“The similarity between these pairs was not only limited to facial characteristics, but in addition to influencing others such as height and weight, it also extended to certain personality traits and behaviors.”

The result was that They have shared different forms of their DNA, Above all, with regard to the genes associated with the formation of facial features.

“As humans currently number 7.9 billion, and are more interconnected, it is becoming more and more likely that these duplicates will occur and be known about,” Maniel Esteller confirmed.

individual human identity It is also related to properties. biological and the environment. In this sense, the way we get to know ourselves often depends on the beginning Our unique facethere is a file advanced brain code To distinguish facial identities.

The article was published in cell reports under name: Similar humans identified by facial recognition algorithms show genetic similarities.

More Stories

The neuroscientific triangle of well-being: 9 keys to achieving the mind-body-heart connection

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Can the moon collide with the earth? This says science

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Congress will pass the science bill today

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Maduro agrees to establish a center for regenerative medicine in Venezuela

1 day ago Mia Thompson

A researcher from the United Arab Emirates participates in the Durango Science and Technology meeting – NEWSHIDALGO

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science explains what friendship should be

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

We have a weakness somewhere in the world; Science explains

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Live Streaming

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to Free Yourself from a TikTok Video

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mom slaps her son arrested for theft

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Sucking my chocolate, the champita that unites Colombia with Uganda

47 mins ago Leland Griffith