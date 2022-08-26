The neuroscientific triangle of well-being: 9 keys to achieving the mind-body-heart connection

Mindfulness practice allows us to develop full attention to be able to control our mind, body, and heart, as a whole. (Getty Images)

Behavioral medicine sees mental and emotional factors as having effects on physical health and the ability to recover from illness and injury. Medical treatments should be complemented by treatments that facilitate the learning of self-care in health so that the person can take an active role.

The problem of stress, as one of the causative factors of disease, requires this role of self-care to be able to face it as it isTo “a complete disaster is our life” This way Jon Kabat-Zinn crossed. This means assuming that they are more human in order to control them.

“The practice of mindfulness offers us the possibility to develop full attention to be able to control our mind, body and heart, as the whole that we are. Mindfulness is a scientifically certified resource by 55 years of research and over 16,000 studies conducted”, explain to Infobae licensed Maria Cristina Diaz.

Mindfulness is a scientifically backed resource with 55 years of research and over 16,000 studies (Getty Images)

Mindfulness meditation is taken from Buddhism, but its core is universal, because it is an ability we all have and involves a certain way of paying attention to looking at ourselves inwardly, understanding ourselves and healing ourselves.

This particular method needs to pay attention to current situations:

Some of the questions we can ask ourselves daily:

1. Do I exist nowadays?

2. Do I realize that I am breathing now?

3. How is the mind? Serena? In a hurry? Insomnia? boredom? Complex? also…

4. How is my heart, what feelings do I feel?

5. Is the mind the place of the body?

6. Do I listen to my body, live it within my true potential and from my limits?

7. Can I recognize the messages of the body

Read on: