What do the markets expect for Friday, September 3rd? – Finance

At the end of the week, the economic-financial calendar will include energy indicators, official employment data and services sector PMIs.

In Mexico, the information will be provided by INEGI. Meanwhile, US trade indicators and energy data are also expected.

Trade indicators in Europe stand out. During the day, there will also be indications of speculative positions on various assets.

Mexico

The information will be in charge of INEGI and will start at 6:00 AM with the publication of Quarterly Institutional Indicators Until the first quarter of the year.

United State

The data will be available from 7:30 a.m. by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will be published Official Employment Indicators In August, among them, Change in payroll and the Unemployment rate; Analysts estimate that the US economy created 900,000 jobs during the eighth month of the year, while the unemployment rate was around 5.2 percent and estimate hourly wages increased 3.0 percent in the month.

At 8:45 AM Markit will be available Services Sector Numbers during the month of August.

At noon, the Supply Institute will have the data available from ISM prices for the manufacturing sector during the month of August.

At the same time, privately held Baker Hughes will release figures for Oil rigs running Until September 3.

Europe

Numbers will be highlighted Purchasing Managers’ Indicators for the Services Sector In Italy, France, Germany and the eurozone, the latter also expects indicators around the eurozone Retail during the month of July.