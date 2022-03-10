What is the ideal salary to be happy? science explains

Millions of people in the world think they have The highest salary in the company Or the company they work for The perfect salary to be happy. However, Not always this waySeveral studies have been analyzed The relationship between emotional well-being and economic statusThe results are intriguing.

two researchers from Princeton UniversityOn United StateThey set the limits of happiness in 75,000 dollars annually. That is, a little more than 6 thousand dollars a monthbut if the wage exceeds this figure, then the amount of money and the amount of happiness They are no longer related.

Related news

The study revealed that once every Maslow’s pyramid needswhose last row is “self-awareness,” Money is no longer relevant.

In another study published in the journal Nature 2018have been interviewed Nearly 2 million people from one hundred countries Different. Thanks to this, something very similar was discovered by researchers at Princeton University once Covered the needs of Maslow’s pyramid, there Flattening happiness. But in Developing countriesThe “Flatten” happiness less.

This is because in the communities they need it income above average population to cover the same needs, happiness growth Slowerbut never stops when this threshold is reached.

There are also those who actually suggest that The amount of money is not so important Which we get with our salaries, but Earn more money from the people around us. This will be a reflection of evolutionary principle Why do we need to compare ourselves to the situation in which they live others.

Other points of view through which this theory can be explained is a psychological concept called Hedonistic conditioning theory. It’s about the power we have as human beings Quickly return to a steady level of happinessDespite the positive events in our lives (such as a salary increase). First, the joy is enormous, then it fades, and in the end it passes completely and comes to mind to achieve it. new goals.

ABC