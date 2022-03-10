What is the ideal salary to be happy? science explains

Millions of people in the world think they have The highest salary in the company Or the company they work for The perfect salary to be happy. However, Not always this waySeveral studies have been analyzed The relationship between emotional well-being and economic statusThe results are intriguing.

two researchers from Princeton UniversityOn United StateThey set the limits of happiness in 75,000 dollars annually. That is, a little more than 6 thousand dollars a monthbut if the wage exceeds this figure, then the amount of money and the amount of happiness They are no longer related.

