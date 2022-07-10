When will Elvis be released in Mexico? First half release date

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Mexico City /

Baz Luhrmann The famous Australian director who has worked on projects such as the Netflix series, go downkeep us waiting now to see your new Biography dedicated to The king of rock and roll, Elvis. In this new movie we will be able to see his rise in fame and his rise to stardom.

Elvis Presley He’s one of the most important figures in music in the whole world and that’s why it was really necessary for his movie to be his autobiography The Queen, the Beatles and Motley Crue.

Austin Butler and the Legend Tom Hanks They will be the protagonists of this fantastic movie, which will hit Mexican cinemas very soon.

What is the date of the premiere of Elvis in Mexico?

Elvis will premiere in Mexico next July 14, 2022. This movie was already its official premiere in the version number 75 for the Cannes Film Festival, That’s why so many people can actually speak up and criticize him.

For now, it will only hit theaters, but it’s also expected to be added to a catalog hbo max In August this year.

What does the movie explore?

The film explores life and music Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complicated relationship with his mysterious agent, the Colonel Tom Parker (Hank). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years, since the appearance of Presley To fame to unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural scene in United State. At the heart of that journey is one of the most important and influential people in my life Elvis, Priscilla Presley (Olivia de Jong)”, the official synopsis tells us

More Stories

Netflix: Discover the 20th century’s greatest mystery with D.B. Cooper: Where Art Thou?

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” premiered in Cannes to standing ovations for 12 minutes

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix applies a ‘Like’ button to personalize content

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

It lasts less than 4 hours and is on Disney+: Tarantino, Apichatpong and hip hop in this teen series directed by Thor: Love and Thunder

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix’s hidden trick to find the best to watch and discover its movies and series

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Bad Bunny will star in a Marvel movie inside the Spider-Man universe

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

“Healers, Midwives, Healers, Doctors” – Art and Culture

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, confirming his dominance at Wimbledon and adding his fourth consecutive title.

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

8 Free Games You Can Try On Your Android Device Without Installing Anything

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Have you worked in the United States? You can process a pension – El Sol del Centro

34 mins ago Leland Griffith

When will Elvis be released in Mexico? First half release date

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter