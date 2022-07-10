When will Elvis be released in Mexico? First half release date

Midtime Opening

Baz Luhrmann The famous Australian director who has worked on projects such as the Netflix series, go downkeep us waiting now to see your new Biography dedicated to The king of rock and roll, Elvis. In this new movie we will be able to see his rise in fame and his rise to stardom.

Elvis Presley He’s one of the most important figures in music in the whole world and that’s why it was really necessary for his movie to be his autobiography The Queen, the Beatles and Motley Crue.

Austin Butler and the Legend Tom Hanks They will be the protagonists of this fantastic movie, which will hit Mexican cinemas very soon.

What is the date of the premiere of Elvis in Mexico?

Elvis will premiere in Mexico next July 14, 2022. This movie was already its official premiere in the version number 75 for the Cannes Film Festival, That’s why so many people can actually speak up and criticize him.

For now, it will only hit theaters, but it’s also expected to be added to a catalog hbo max In August this year.

What does the movie explore?

The film explores life and music Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complicated relationship with his mysterious agent, the Colonel Tom Parker (Hank). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years, since the appearance of Presley To fame to unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural scene in United State. At the heart of that journey is one of the most important and influential people in my life Elvis, Priscilla Presley (Olivia de Jong)”, the official synopsis tells us