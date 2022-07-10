Netflix: Discover the 20th century’s greatest mystery with D.B. Cooper: Where Art Thou?

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter


Is it possible to disappear from the face of the earth? Is it some kind of magic trick? as I did? This is the story of D.B. Cooper, the man who hijacked a Boeing 727 in the United States on November 24, 1971, stole thousands of dollars and disappeared without a trace. How was this possible? Will we find out in this new Netflix series? Either way, we want to see DB Cooper: Where are you? Find out what happened to this guy.

Cooper: Where are you?

Watch the official trailer

What will we see in this short series?

The series examines the 50-year search for the mysterious person who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger plane in November 1971, escaped and plundered $200,000 and then disappeared off the map. Five decades, very little evidence and many suspects. The identity of the hijacker DB Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

Are you ready for the DB Cooper mystery?

serial DB Cooper: Where are you?, in Mexico on July 13, 2022 at 2:00 GMT-5 on the Netflix streaming platform. While we wait for your arrival, here are some other recommendations.


