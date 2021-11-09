Where and at what time do you see the Mexico-USA match

Next Friday, November 12, mexico vs united states, As part of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, we tell you at any time and where do you see Meeting.

match Mexico vs the United States It’s scheduled for 7:40 p.m. (local time) at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and you can watch the broadcast live via Azteca Deportes.

At the meeting Mexico vs the United States They will also compete to lead the CONCACAF octagonal elimination team, which so far has the Mexican team in first place with 14 points, behind the United States with 11 units, Canada with 10, Panama with eight and Costa Rica with six points. Jamaica and El Salvador have five and Honduras three.

so victory Mexico will put Mexico in the United States with one foot in the Qatar World Cup 2022, adding 17 points, while the “Stars and Stripes” team will remain six points behind the Aztec team.

In addition to meeting Mexico vs

United State

On the seventh day of the CONCACAF qualifying rounds, Honduras will also face Panama in San Pedro Sula; El Salvador vs Jamaica at Costatlan Stadium; Canada at home against Costa Rica at the Commonwealth Stadium.

It is worth noting that Mexico Qualified and reached the Round of 16 in the last seven World Cups; Now, Tata Martino’s goal is to reach Qatar and for the team to qualify for at least the quarter-finals.

Where do you watch the Mexico-USA match?

The

match

from Mexico against United State It will take place next Friday, November 12, starting at 7:40 p.m. (Mexico City time).

You can follow the live broadcast through

aztecadeportes.com

The Azteca 7 and the Azteca Deportes app.

You can’t miss a game Mexico vs the United States CONCACAF appraiser heads to Qatar 2022 on Azteca Deportes screens.