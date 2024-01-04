Where do the clothes we throw away in fabric bins end up?

Mia Thompson January 4, 2024 0
Surely you are like me at the beginning of every new season You can check your closet And I cleaned his clothes that you no longer love or wear; We need to leave some space for new purchases. We decided to donate it, because in this way we cleared our conscience. We believe that it can continue to have more life in other people.

But, what happens now where all those clothes we throw in fabric bins go? Is it really useful? Where does he go and what happens to him?

in In the United States and Europe, we consume and throw away a lot of clothing every year.. It is estimated that Americans lose an average of 35 kilograms per person per year; It is a number that we Spaniards move away from, with an average of 10 kilos. But, still, it is a large amount.

If you think about it and do the math, this adds up to thousands and thousands of tons of clothing that we donate thinking it's for a good cause.

Heavy work

Most clothes are shipped to multiple countries in Africa, India, Haiti And much more. A lot of clothes are usually shipped, creating new business with them Sell ​​it by the kilo at really low prices. This, which may be good at first, because it saves work, is not. So many people devoted their efforts to assembling clothes by the kilo and selling them, that all local businesses, let alone textile companies, disappeared.

Countries like Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and several other countries have proposed banning the export of used clothing by 2019. They explain that this measure is more than helping, as it destroys the economic model of small local communities and destroys the environment, as there are towns that depend entirely on this and clothes accumulate in them as in huge garbage dumps. In addition, they stopped producing fabrics and clothing, which had formed an essential part of their identity for centuries, and began using old clothes from Western countries.

Are we making the third world a slave to the world of fashion?

Every day we make more clothes from plastics that not only harm our skin, but also undergo an expensive and degrading recycling process. Poor countries cannot and should not bear the costs of such things Recycling pollutants Or become a dumping ground for all these harmful textile materials.

Look at this game: Countries like Thailand, India, or China make our clothes in factories full of workers with poor working conditions. Then they reach us, the rich Western countries, where we buy and buy, and we quickly tire of these clothes, which return again to those countries to cause the damage we have seen before. Don't you think that we are, to some extent, making the Third World a slave to the fashion world?

