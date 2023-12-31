The Iranian president is scheduled to begin his tour in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda on Tuesday

Moscow, July 8 (Sputnik).- Next Tuesday, Iranian Head of State Ebrahim Raisi will begin his official trip to the African continent, in which he is scheduled to visit three countries: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, Tasnim Agency reported. This Saturday. .

The media announced that “President Raisi, in continuation of his government’s multilateral policy in the field of foreign policy, will leave Tehran on Tuesday and head to the African continent.”

The agency explained that the Iranian President intends to visit Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Iran seeks to intensify economic relations with African countries, and expects the volume of trade with them to exceed two billion dollars in 2023.

From June 12 to 15, Raisi toured three countries in Latin America: Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

In Venezuela, the leader signed 25 agreements with the country's authorities to enhance cooperation in the fields of communications, information technology, livestock, maritime transport, insurance activity, petrochemicals, mining, medicine and technological innovation.

During his stay in Nicaragua, three memorandums of understanding were signed: the establishment of a mixed intergovernmental commission for economic and trade cooperation and bilateral scientific and technical exchange; Cooperation in the legal and judicial field; Supplying pharmaceutical products, medical equipment and consumables.

In Cuba, the President focused his attention on strengthening cooperation in the fields of biotechnology, technology, medicine and energy. (Sputnik)