The US Government congratulates Miley and calls on them to work together on the economy and environment

The United States government on Sunday congratulated far-right Javier Miley on his victory in the Argentine presidential election, and called on him to work together on the economy, human rights, democracy and combating the climate crisis.

“Congratulations to Javier Miley and the Argentine people! We look forward to working together on shared priorities that benefit the people of our two countries.”

The diplomat pointed out that potential areas of cooperation are “protecting human rights and democracy, combating climate change, improving the investment climate and investing in the middle class.”

Later, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joined the congratulations and affirmed the United States' commitment to human rights.

US President Joe Biden's advisor said: “I congratulate Javier Miley on his election as president of Argentina, and I congratulate the people of Argentina on holding free and fair elections.”

He added: “We look forward to continuing to build our strong bilateral relationship based on our shared commitment to human rights, democratic values, and transparency.”

According to an audit by the National Elections Directorate, with 98% of the tables counted, Meli won the elections with 56% of the votes (14,319,272 votes) compared to the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, with 44% (11,384,014 votes).

Given the overwhelming victory that was expected, Massa appeared before the official results were announced to recognize the victory of Miley, who will assume the presidency of Argentina on December 10.

The ultra-liberal has proposed dollarizing the country to solve Argentina's devastated economy. He does not believe in climate change and denies that 30,000 people disappeared during the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) congratulated Miley, who admires the Republican, and declared that he was “proud” of his victory.

“Congratulations to Javier Miley on the wonderful election as President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you,” Trump said on social media.

X (formerly Twitter) mogul Elon Musk also congratulated Miley's victory from the United States and predicted that “Argentina awaits prosperity.”