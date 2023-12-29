Mexico exports food to 15 African countries. These are the products

Effy.- With the aim of increasing the presence of Mexican products in Africa in the medium term, the Government of Mexico is working to increase the shipment of Mexican products to Nigeria, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADR) said on Saturday.

The agency explained in a statement that Mexico currently conducts food trade with several African countries, including Nigeria, Benin, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Egypt, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa and Mozambique. Ghana, Zaire and Oman.

The text indicated that “there is trade exchange with these countries for products such as sesame, hibiscus, rice, strawberries, corn, apples, cocoa, walnuts, pears, tobacco, grapes, poultry, lobster, mojara, and sardines.”

Within the framework of this trade specifically, Sader indicated that the health authorities in Mexico and Nigeria signed an action plan for the safe export of the hibiscus flower from the African country to the Latin American country.

Those responsible for signing the document were the Director of Phytosanitary at the National Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality Authority (SENASECA), Francisco Ramirez, and the Controller General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, Vicente Esigbe.

The Mexican official noted that the agreement stipulates that the Nigerian authorities “will issue certificates to export companies that comply with the requirements demanded by Senasica,” such as proper cleaning and quarantine treatment of containers and the placement of traps to detect the presence of pests such as the khapra weevil.

In addition to Senasica's technical quarantine treatments, the authorities will verify that the provisions are met and inspectors in Mexico will review the goods again at points of entry into the country, with the aim of minimizing the risk of entry and spread of the virus. Pests and diseases of economic importance to the national territory.

The memorandum indicated that this new trade agreement replaces the direct interaction between exporters and importers, because it defines obligations and responsibilities for the governments of Mexico and Nigeria, within the framework of regulations recognized by more than 180 countries before the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). .

Hibiscus flower is considered an emblematic product of Nigeria due to its availability and high quality, and it currently has reliable traceability mechanisms to provide assurances to importing countries.

