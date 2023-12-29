Coronavirus (COVID-19) is forever changing the way we shop online

Mia Thompson December 29, 2023 0
Coronavirus (COVID-19) is forever changing the way we shop online

The survey is titled “Covid-19 and e-commerce“, examining how the coronavirus evolved It has changed the way consumers use e-commerce and digital solutions In Germany, Brazil, China, Russia, Italy, South Korea, South Africa, Switzerland and Turkey.

Study of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Three companies related to the cyber field indicate that after the epidemic, More than half of survey respondents shop online frequently They turn more to the Internet to read news and learn more about health and digital entertainment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transformation to a more digital world. The changes we are making now It will have lasting effects when the global economy begins to recover“said the Secretary-General of UNCTAD.

Mukhisa Kituyi stressed that this increase in online shopping underscores the urgent need to ensure that all countries benefit from the opportunities offered by digitalization as the world moves from pandemic response to recovery.

According to the study, consumers in emerging economies are more inclined to shop online.

Purchases increase, but consumer spending decreases

The survey shows that online shopping increased between six and ten percentage points and that the biggest gains occurred in the ICT, electronics, gardening, household products, pharmaceuticals, education, furniture and cosmetics or personal care categories.

But despite these positive results. Average monthly purchases per person decreased significantly.

According to the analysis, “consumers in both emerging and developed economies have postponed increased spending,” with “primarily focusing on essential products.”

The online sector that suffered the largest decline was tourism and travel With an average reduction of 75% per person.

Image of a robot for the web consumer

The largest increase in online shopping occurred in China and Turkey and the weakest in Switzerland and Germany, where more people were already participating in e-commerce previously.

By population sector, the largest increase in Internet sales was for women and people with higher education. While purchases by consumers between the ages of 25 and 44 years, by age, exceeded purchases by young people.

Among retailers, Chinese companies were the best prepared to sell their products online, while South African companies scored the lowest.

“Companies that practice e-commerce At the heart of their business strategies is preparing them for the post-Covid-19 erasaid Yumi Castro, Founder and CEO of Inveon.

Carlo Terini, president of the Swiss e-commerce association NetComm, shared this view and noted that the significant growth of e-commerce “will change the national and international retail frameworks.”

For this reason, “policy makers must adopt specific measures to encourage the implementation of e-commerce among small and medium enterprises (…) and attract international investors in the field of e-commerce,” stressed Tirini.

The great rise of digital companies

Although the most widely used communication platforms are WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, all owned by Facebook, it is video calls through Zoom and Microsoft Teams that have recorded the largest increase in the workplace.

The main communication platforms in China are WeChat, DingTalk and Tencent Conference.

More Stories

A businesswoman wins the controversial Miss Curvy contest in Uganda

A businesswoman wins the controversial Miss Curvy contest in Uganda

Mia Thompson December 28, 2023 0
The government appointed Gabriela Martinek as ambassador to Uganda

The government appointed Gabriela Martinek as ambassador to Uganda

Mia Thompson December 26, 2023 0
What did Kevin's parents do and why were they so rich? These are the theories that economists in the United States say

What did Kevin's parents do and why were they so rich? These are the theories that economists in the United States say

Mia Thompson December 25, 2023 0
AFRICA/UGANDA – COVID-19: The country is torn between the earthly economy and the spiritual economy

AFRICA/UGANDA – COVID-19: The country is torn between the earthly economy and the spiritual economy

Mia Thompson December 24, 2023 0
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

Mia Thompson December 23, 2023 0
The United States lowers its growth estimates in the third quarter

The United States lowers its growth estimates in the third quarter

Mia Thompson December 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is forever changing the way we shop online

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is forever changing the way we shop online

Mia Thompson December 29, 2023 0
A businesswoman wins the controversial Miss Curvy contest in Uganda

A businesswoman wins the controversial Miss Curvy contest in Uganda

Mia Thompson December 28, 2023 0
Mexico fell with AMLO to 116th place in the Justice and Development Party’s rule of law rankings, behind Russia, Angola and Liberia.

Mexico fell with AMLO to 116th place in the Justice and Development Party’s rule of law rankings, behind Russia, Angola and Liberia.

Cedric Manwaring December 28, 2023 0
What colors attract success and money?

What colors attract success and money?

Cedric Manwaring December 27, 2023 0
The government appointed Gabriela Martinek as ambassador to Uganda

The government appointed Gabriela Martinek as ambassador to Uganda

Mia Thompson December 26, 2023 0