WHO calls for postponement of third doses of vaccine; Invitations to donate to poor countries

WHO asks to stop third doses of vaccine; Calls for donations to poor countries. Photo: AFP

the World Health Organization (WHO) A prayer for delay Third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine To make it available to countries that have only vaccinated a small portion of Population.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusboss Who is theHe pointed out that it was necessary to help poor countries and stated that the moratoriums should continue At least until the end of September.

“We urgently need to turn things around so that most vaccines stop going to rich countries and go to poor countries.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Agency Head HIM-HER-IT Denouncing inequality for months This resulted in the application of one dose of the vaccine for every 100 people in poor countries, and about 100 doses in rich countries.

Germany NS Israel has announced campaigns for a third dose targeting those most at risk.

In May, Director Who is the Issue a challenge: Vaccination of 10% of the population in all countries of the world.

“To make this happen, we need everyone’s cooperation, particularly the handful of countries and companies that control global vaccine production.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Among other things, he urged pharmaceutical groups to promote The Covax System, an international initiative created to specifically combat immunization inequalities and help 92 poor countries.

at present, Kovacs I was only able to distribute a small part of what was initially planned.

Of the 4 billion doses injected worldwide, 80% allocated to countries Average income and high while living in less than 50% of the world’s population.