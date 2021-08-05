England bans entry to travelers from Mexico due to COVID

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The British government has added Mexico to its red list of travel bans from Sunday 8 August, so people who have been in that country in the past 10 days will not be able to enter the UK.

according to release From the British Embassy, ​​this decision excludes British, Irish and other nationals with residence rights (including those on long-term visas), who must remain in quarantine at a government-approved facility for 10 days, assuming the costs themselves.

It may interest you: The New Tourism in a Pandemic: Traveling to Get a Vaccine Against Fear and COVID

The embassy has informed that there will be no exceptions for travelers with full vaccination schedules traveling from red-listed countries, while for those who are not British nationals, entry will be denied.

Mexican students on UK study visas for periods longer than six months will be able to enter the country, and must remain in quarantine.

The countries included in the red list are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Panama, Georgia, Reunion Island, Mayotte and Mexico.

The British Joint Biosafety Center (JBC) prepares country and territory-specific risk assessments. Decisions on red, amber or green list allocation and border procedures are made by British ministers, who take assessments into account.

Key factors in the country-wide JBC risk assessment include genetic surveillance capacity, transmission risks and trends of COVID-19, and the transmission risk variable of concern.

What we do at Animal Político requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and one very important thing: independence. You can help us keep going. Be part of the team.
Subscribe to the political animalHe receives benefits and supports a free press.

#YoSoyAnimal

More Stories

WHO calls for postponement of third doses of vaccine; Invitations to donate to poor countries

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Prime Minister of Israel asked to vaccinate the population and comply with the new restrictions to avoid another complete isolation

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Standardized tests reveal the consequences of the pandemic for Florida students and schools

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Tighter restrictions on non-vaccinators

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Challenges US employers face in vaccinating workers

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The International Monetary Fund will provide $650 million to countries at risk to tackle Covid-19

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Changing the course after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

England bans entry to travelers from Mexico due to COVID

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

When science and art meet

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Google is removing the Android version

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Who is Ricardo Pepe, the other soccer player who wants Trie to defeat the United States?

7 hours ago Leland Griffith