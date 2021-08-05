England bans entry to travelers from Mexico due to COVID

The British government has added Mexico to its red list of travel bans from Sunday 8 August, so people who have been in that country in the past 10 days will not be able to enter the UK.

according to release From the British Embassy, ​​this decision excludes British, Irish and other nationals with residence rights (including those on long-term visas), who must remain in quarantine at a government-approved facility for 10 days, assuming the costs themselves.

The embassy has informed that there will be no exceptions for travelers with full vaccination schedules traveling from red-listed countries, while for those who are not British nationals, entry will be denied.

Mexican students on UK study visas for periods longer than six months will be able to enter the country, and must remain in quarantine.

The countries included in the red list are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Panama, Georgia, Reunion Island, Mayotte and Mexico.

The British Joint Biosafety Center (JBC) prepares country and territory-specific risk assessments. Decisions on red, amber or green list allocation and border procedures are made by British ministers, who take assessments into account.

Key factors in the country-wide JBC risk assessment include genetic surveillance capacity, transmission risks and trends of COVID-19, and the transmission risk variable of concern.