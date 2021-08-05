Who is Ricardo Pepe, the other soccer player who wants Trie to defeat the United States?

In addition to David Ochoa and Julian Araujo, the Mexican team now intends to “steal” the FC Dallas striker from the United States.

Ricardo Pepe is a 19-year-old Mexican-American football player who plays for Dallas FC. The striker is the fifth highest scorer in MLS, in the current tournament, and is seen in the All-Star Game between Liga MX and MLS. Because of his dual citizenship, El Tre contacted him to decide to play for Mexico.

“I also had a conversation with them (Mexico). They just told me about the same things, about the plans I have with the Mexican national team, what they want me to be. Basically, I have a great opportunity and if I can continue to do things well, I can go to a Cup The world is with them.” Ricardo Pepe, for the FC Dallas portal, his team is in MLS.

Pepe has the option of playing for Mexico or the United States. Getty Images

forward from FC Dallas was already with Mexico In the lower classes, it was part of the process tricolor heading to Mundial Sub-17 And in the end he was out of the invitation, so he chose to participate in that tournament with United State.

The striker made his career with him FC DallasHowever, he also had the opportunity to go to train with Bayern Munich, due to his good performance in the US Championship.



The striker is the youngest player in MLS In getting a triple, which he did against LA Galaxy in this tournament, he traces his Mexican roots to the fact that his parents are originally from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua.

Bibi was born in a nearby town in El Paso, Texas, but speaks Spanish and English, as she has always been associated with her Mexican roots. Now, the Mexico and United States national team have it in their sights.