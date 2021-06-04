who lead the country’s economy

Mexico added between January and April 2021 a total of de 14,663 million dollars in transfersAn increase of 19.14% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Transfer amount Between January and April, it was up from $12307.2 million in the first four months of last year, Bank of Mexico in your monthly report.

Conversions in the four-month period averaged $361, up 6.12% from the same period in 2020 — when it was $340 — and the number of transactions rose from 36.19 million to 40.63 million.

Most of them were for Electronic transfer.

Last April, Mexico recorded remittances of $4047.6 million, which is high but lower than the record of $4157.4 million last March.

The previous record was in March 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the region, and was $4.016 million.

This significant increase in remittances in the first four months of 2021 continues the upward trend observed since March of last year.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a record year for Mexico’s remittances, reaching $4,0606.7 million, an increase of 11.4% compared to $36,438 million in 2019.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have thanked 38 million Mexicans in the United StatesHe described them as “heroes”, appreciating the benefit of their remittances 10 million poor families.

This money mainly comes from Mexican immigrants living in the United States, is the second source of foreign currency in Mexico, after car exports.

Therefore, the Government of Mexico is confident of those transfers Help raise the country’s economy, which delivered a contraction of 8.2% in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

This year, the Mexican authorities expect the economy to recover by more than 6%.

In 1995, the first year that the Bank of Mexico provided results, remittances amounted to $3.672 million (adjusted to the current exchange rate).