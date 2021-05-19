Why choose a specialty in Neurology?

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Deborah Sirdan is a member of the SEN Young Neurologists District.

The Ministry of Health has already published the final results of Allocate MIR places. Neuroscience made 142 places Who would have to Next submission May 26. in this context, Deborah CerdanMember of the Young Neurologists Region of the Spanish Society of Neurology (It), Explains why medical graduates should choose their major.

For the main Cerdán Specialization challenge What the population will face is “mastery of biology and neurological examination in order to achieve the best diagnostic guidance and treatment approach to patients”.

“In nearly all branches of medicine, the main tools for reaching a diagnosis are History and physical examination of the patientThese are especially important in neurology, “he explains

With respect to the main Advantages of specializationThe neurologist highlights training in various techniques once the residency ends. “One can go on MinorIf you like, he explains. Serdan also highlights what residents of Spanish hospitals will find. High scientific, health care and research quality.


Neuroscience Research

On this last point, the specialist indicates that the investigation will depend on the hospital chosen. “It can be combined with Clinical care activity. In addition, I consider it very important, through the various medical services, that this is encouraged and the enthusiasm for research is transmitted, “he adds.

In view of Conflict situations To which R1s will be exposed, Cerdan suggests, “It is important to surround yourself with a sensitive human team and never lose their enthusiasm, whether to obtain the most complete training possible or to provide the best patient care,” he concludes.

Although it may contain statements, data, or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend that you consult the reader on any health-related question with a healthcare professional.

More Stories

Goodbye to Antonio del Vecchio, head of the department of neonatology who loved medicine and food: he was 63 years old

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

A new telescope will measure the expansion of the universe – science – life

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Peer meeting for science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The fitness habits of keeping Jennifer Aniston keep her shine at 52

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Coronavirus: 5 simple tips for getting back in shape after lockdown

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Announced for mobile devices, Our Planet is a fantastic science fiction adventure similar to No Man’s Sky

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why choose a specialty in Neurology?

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

NASA is funding the new “crazy” concept of sending a probe to Titan to collect samples and return them to Earth

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Trump Organization, the economic group of the former president of the United States, is in the grip of a criminal investigation

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Delgado, Polivinsky, Gebiran Ramirez and PAN senator test results positive for COVID

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness gets an amazing new promo; The anime is coming to Netflix on July 8th

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter