WWE: How much money will Netflix or Disney have to pay the wrestling company?

Although in recent years we have witnessed major sporting events such as the Super Bowl or the World Cup, wrestling is one of the areas that the world is most interested in. And now there is a feud between two entertainment greats to see who gets the rights WWE: Disney s Netflix They will pay a lot money to broadcast battles.

Over the years, World Wrestling Entertainment’s pay-per-view events have been moved (WWE) was a bit affected by not having the access that she did a few years ago.

Related news

Companies such as Televisa and TV Azteca have for years dominated wrestling broadcasts in the United States and have made members WWE In Mexico, even being the inspiration for dozens of Aztec children and youths looking to reach the top.

And while Monday and Friday programming (Raw and Smack Down) continues to be broadcast for the time being by American chains, it seems that we are facing a globalization of Vince McMahon’s dueling company that could reach the entire world.

Photo: Darkroom

How much would Netflix or Disney pay to stream WWE?

In recent days there has been talk of a million dollar deal that would put WWE Available to people via broadcast, among those interested DisneyAmazon Netflix Even JPMorgan.

And after a six-month absence from the trend, Vince McMahon came home with a brainstorm that could surprise sell, or at least a fair number of shares.

Photo: Darkroom

According to the macrotends.net portal, as of January 6, 2023, the WWE It would be worth $5.36 trillion, although the amount money What the owner of the company receives in return for a piece of his company.

In addition, Liberty Media will also enter the race to become WWE Well, in 2016 he paid $4.4 billion to get Formula 1, which tells us they had money It is enough to buy the world’s leading wrestling brand.