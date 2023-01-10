Uganda has reported 56 deaths from the Ebola virus and the number of infected people has risen to 142

The Ugandan Ministry of Health on Monday notified this A 28-week-old baby was born dead from Ebola, with 56 deaths reported in the country so far.

“Today’s positive Ebola case, 28 November 2022, is a 28-week-old male stillborn to a surviving mother with Ebola infection. The mother is a 23-year-old resident of Kikandoa in Kasanda District who was stillborn.”

Likewise, the institution noted that “at the birth, a midwife, appropriately dressed and in good condition, attended the birth.” In contrast, the confirmed cases amounted to 142.

Of the contacts listed for follow-up, the Ugandan Ministry reported 4,473. Meanwhile, there are six active cases in hospital, 80 patients have recovered, and about 3,636 people have completed 21 days of disease observation.

positivity #ebola Case Today, 28 November 2022, male 28 weeks stillborn to a mother who is an Ebola survivor. The mother is a 23-year-old resident of Kikandoa, Kasanda District, who was stillborn. In good shape pic.twitter.com/TI8Ewp2g1N – Ministry of Health – Uganda (MinofHealthUG) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni extended the lockdown imposed in Mubindi and Kasanda provinces, the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, over the weekend.

The time limit was 21 days, and entry and exit from both districts in central Uganda will be restricted until December 17, according to presidential statements.

(With info from teleSUR)