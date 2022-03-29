1000 foreign buyers are looking for business in the country | Finance | Economie

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

ProColombia State Promotion Agency Opened Monday 90th Edition of Business Roundtable Which takes place from yesterday and continues until the first of next April. Buyers from over 50 countries are part of this designation of agreements.

(ProColombia opens the 90th Edition of the Business Roundtable.)

“It would be an ideal scenario to prove to the world once again that Colombia is a reliable supplier that provides quality and added value, and that it stands out in the region because it economic recovery It is already in a stage of growth thanks to the collective action of the government with the businessmen”said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

Big business for the second day takes place in the Plaza Mayor in Medellin, while in the Valle del Pacifico event center in Cali it will be from March 31 and April 1, and in the following days, from April 4 and 5. In the same month, meetings will take place approx.

(For “rounding off,” Colombia has 61 deals worth $1,072 million.)

“With what we are going to achieve in Medellin and Cali, we will definitely cross the US$1.6 billion when all the big rounds are added,” Santoro said during the press conference.
Today, a partial publication of the results of the first day will be presented in the capital of Antioquia.

The 12,000+ business meetings anticipated at ProColombia’s Business Roundtable 90 will bring together the Colombian supply of non-mining energy goods and services from nearly 2,000 companies from 24 departments and The interest of nearly 1,000 companies from more than 50 countries, with the United States being the guest country.

With 596 companies, Cundinamarca (596) and Antioquia with 481, are the two regions most represented in the country in business fair.

It is followed by Valle del Cauca (381), Santander (121), Atlantico (112), Caldas (77), Risaralda (71), Norte de Santander (51) and Quindio (46).

As for buyers, the United States (221), Ecuador (89), Mexico (73), Dominican Republic (71), Guatemala (55), Peru (52), Chile (50), and Canada (44), top the list. List of countries with greater participation.

Among the list of foreign buyers, companies such as Toyota (Japan), Goya (Spain) and The Home Depot (Mexico) stand out. On the European side, there will be Elegance (Greece), Ideal Tarim (Turkey), Gabriel Épicerie Fine (France) and Coffee Roasters (UK).

suitcase

More Stories

The police do not accept an apology from Sandra Cuevas; You have to apologize again

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The United States reminds Ortega that this country is the main supplier of oil to Nicaragua

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Fragmentation of the Global Financial System Begins: Mark Carney

2 days ago Mia Thompson

America cancels the dialogue with the Taliban in Doha | world | Dr..

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Azteca Stadium is the hope for the economy of hundreds of families

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Charles Michel will continue as President of the European Council until 2024

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

1000 foreign buyers are looking for business in the country | Finance | Economie

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Three years later, Rwanda opens the border with Uganda

23 mins ago Cynthia Porter

El Clásico travels to 50 countries thanks to over 90 different activities

26 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Download WhatsApp Plus 2022, these are the functions it provides

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

Joe Biden Doesn’t Back Down On Saying Vladimir Putin ‘Can’t Stay in Power’

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring