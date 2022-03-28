The police do not accept an apology from Sandra Cuevas; You have to apologize again

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Associate Police Officers who denounced the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, for the abuse of power, theft and discrimination, They did not accept the official’s public apology Considering that it was not implemented correctly.

“For the affected police officers, the mayor’s statements to the media outside the North Prison do not come close to a public apology because she only referred to them without their name or affiliation, which would explain Hostility maintained by a public servant towards their people,” State Prosecution spokesperson Ulysses Lara Lopez stated.

Read: ‘It feels like dirty justice’: Sheinbaum slams Sandra Cuevas’ apology to the police

The aggrieved consider that the public servant must provide an apology with the corresponding instructions, otherwise the conditional suspension can be rescinded, and with it precautionary measures, such as the temporary suspension of her position, can be activated.

The Prosecution spokesperson stated that next Tuesday, March 29, it will be clarified at a new hearing that the public apology was not made in the specific conditions based on the protocols established by the National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH) and the Inter-American Commission. . of Human Rights (IACHR).

Ulysses Lara noted that an apology must include “a solemn, serious and public acknowledgment that the accused has committed violations of his or her own human rights against police officers, causing serious and irreparable harm, by which a public apology reflects recognition of the actions.” committed in the past, because it describes what has been learned and what must be done to avoid such events and thus guarantee the right not to be repeated.”

The Capital Prosecution reported that a settlement agreement In the process between Sandra Cuevas and the affected police officers who considered paying for a radio transmitter and a cell phone, as well as economic compensation of 30,000 pesos for each of the victims, before Monday, March 28.

In addition, the woman responsible must undergo, for a period of six months, psychological treatment and make a public apology to the leaders who denounced her order.

Although Cuevas offered this apology, he denied committing any assault or greater indifference.

“I also sincerely apologize to Eduardo, Faustino and Marco, if they consider it harm,” he said outside the prison where the hearing was held.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us keep going. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, get benefits and support the free press.

#YoSoyAnimal

More Stories

The United States reminds Ortega that this country is the main supplier of oil to Nicaragua

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Fragmentation of the Global Financial System Begins: Mark Carney

2 days ago Mia Thompson

America cancels the dialogue with the Taliban in Doha | world | Dr..

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Azteca Stadium is the hope for the economy of hundreds of families

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Charles Michel will continue as President of the European Council until 2024

4 days ago Mia Thompson

The banking sector demands legal certainty for investment – El Financiero

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The police do not accept an apology from Sandra Cuevas; You have to apologize again

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix announces actor to play legendary pirate Shanks in One Piece

49 mins ago Cynthia Porter

49% of workers will switch to another job to improve their well-being

50 mins ago Mia Thompson

Seven Ecuadorean boxers advance to the semi-finals of the Continental Boxing Championship | Other sports | Sports

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Xiaomi caught slowing down games to worsen performance

52 mins ago Leo Adkins