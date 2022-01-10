2022: Economic Challenge | The Economist

2022 will be a critical year for the current Mexican government.

Without shame in political challenges, your main challenge will be economics.

Besides popularity and as a result of delegating, it will be the behavior of the economy and the purchasing power of Mexicans that will determine popular support for the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

They will test the government’s ability to generate higher economic growth.

So is its political ability to generate confidence and boost private investment.

At the same time, it will have to contend with pernicious inflation, which at the end of 2021 reached the highest level recorded in the past 21 years. The rise in prices directly affects the impact of social programs, which increasingly affect the spending budget of the Union.

Inflation is the most unfair tax because it affects those who have the lowest rate.

A direct hit to the country’s poorest consumers may negate an increase in the minimum wage, for example, but it also undermines the purchasing power of government subsidy recipients, who are not necessarily the economically weakest.

More inflationary pressures are coming and therefore more interest rate increases and this is likely to lead to further debt deflation, despite the official commitment not to increase debt.

In the face of shrinking room for maneuver, if government economic policy fails to maintain balance, it may eventually lead to an undesirable scenario.

To date, the most valuable government asset is precisely macroeconomic stability.

But persistent inflation, the rising costs of social programs and token business, and the lack of investment and growth, present a major challenge to be faced in the second half of the Lóbrizobradorista’s administration.

On the other hand, the end of the uncertainty chapter created by the electricity reform initiative remains to be seen. Whether it is approved or not, it will have definite political and economic implications on the national scene.

We’ll see.

SRE will launch the call center

Next Friday, January 14, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) headed by Marcelo Ebrard, will issue a ruling on the national tender that will make it possible to obtain a call center of the highest quality for users both in the consular network and in the territory. National.

It will replace the current system that has to offer two call center services: 1.- to schedule appointments at the 56 consular offices of Mexico in the US and Canada known as Mexitel and 2.- to schedule appointments at 47 passport offices in Mexico.

These are very important services. The Latin American call center alone handles an average of 20,000 calls per day.

To date, the service is provided by the company Bufete Empresarial GTI, but it has many complaints from users due to the waiting time and the treatment of operators.

SRE decided to change the provider and plan the annual contract for a multi-year period.

The agency seeks to standardize call center services in the national territory and in the North American consular network as this will generate economies of scale and enhance the role of the SRE itself as a bidding entity and achieve more competitive bidding.

Signing a multi-year contract for a period of three years will ensure: continuity of service; Generate incentives for the operator to make investments in technology that can be amortized in the long run; provides flexibility to move from one budget year to another under favorable conditions; And it achieves savings, because the prices offered are lower if the service is contracted for a long time. In addition, it guarantees fixed prices for the entire term of the contract.

They calculate savings of up to 30% on current monthly bills compared to the maximum rate offered by nine providers and compared to what you are currently paying.

The new service center will come into effect on March 15 under a 36-month contract.

