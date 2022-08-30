3.0 + 1.0 as the 10th highest-grossing anime movie of all time in Japan – We’re Not Lazy

Approximate reading time: 3 Minutes

The Japanese comics one piece red film transcend the movie Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01: three times at a time As the tenth highest-grossing anime movie of all time in Japan.

One Piece Film Red breaks the Japanese box office this weekend.

One Piece Film Red became the twenty-ninth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. From its premiere 23 days ago until yesterday, it has sold 8.2 million tickets representing 11,454 million yen (approximately $82.61 million). Replacing Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01: Thrice Upon A Time, which is now the 38th highest-grossing film and the 11th highest-grossing film of all time in the Land of the Rising Sun with 10.28 billion yen (about 74, 14 million US dollars).

This is the top 10 new anime in Japan:

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – Movie: Mugen Train (#1) Excitement Away (#2) Your Name. (no 5) Princess Mononoke (No. 7) Howl’s Moving Castle (No. 8) Ponyo (No. 12) Weathering With You (No. 13) Jujutsu Kisen 0 (#14) Wind Rise (No. 25) One Piece Red Film (No. 29)

According to ANN, the film opened in Japan on August 6 and ranked first at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The movie sold 1.58 million tickets and grossed 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous One Piece Stampede in the first three days (One Piece Stampede was released on Friday, as opposed to the One Piece Film Red release on Saturday). The film has grossed over 10 billion yen (approximately $73 million) as of August 25, its 20th day in theaters.

Utah — the most beloved singer in the world. Known for hiding her identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “another world”. Now, for the first time, Uta will be introducing herself to the world in a live concert. While the place is filled with all kinds of Uta fans: excited pirates, the Navy keeping a close eye, Straw Hats led by Luffy who just came to enjoy his vocal performance, the voice everyone has been waiting for…is about to resonate. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks’ daughter.

The film focuses on a new character named Uta, the daughter of Shanks. Kaori Nazuka is Uta’s voice, while Ado is the character’s singing voice. Ado also performs the theme song for the movie “Shinjidai” (“New Genesis”).

One Piece Film Red was directed by Goro Taniguchi, Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script, and One Piece manga creator Ichiro Oda served as executive producer.

The tape will likely hit theaters in our country through Crunchyroll, which has already confirmed it will bring RED to the US and Canada.