The success of Gema, a supermarket cashier signed by Netflix

The average person’s success can come when it is least expected. This is what happened to Jewels Palacea cashier in supermarket Whose life was turned upside down after his signature Netflix.

True, Gema has an initiative that caught the attention of the aforementioned platform. The 21-year-old, who had taken an accounting course, got a job in a supermarket, and when she got home, she enjoyed social networks. He had the idea to create a TikTok character called Esperanza Gracia And she started a series of humorous videos that made her more than popular, until she reached 2 million followers ok daily.

Netflix has just signed with Gema to create what will be her first series And he published a book called “Ai lof yu, Ashley” (“I love you, Ashley”). There is no doubt that this young woman’s ingenuity will be a profitable way to earn a living. And his family, no doubt, is his main support. In fact, they helped her to record some of her shows on social networks.

Inspired by the name SEER

On his TikTok, whose name was inspired by a famous seerwhich changed only two letters of the name, created Two types of families. On the one hand, one is from the United States, the protagonist is Ashley, and the other is from Spain.

It’s a way to show Cultural differences that they learned through the series they grew up on, but also from to laugh for the people.

Gema quit her job at the supermarket when she was signed by Netflix short videos. Something he does intuitively with a group of characters that helped him gain huge popularity on social networks.