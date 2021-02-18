3 Movies to Watch on Netflix

Big World News (Image: Netflix) / The Room (Image: Netflix) / Fragmented (Image: Netflix)

Student Netflix Not only is it a great ally for those who want to watch a movie, but it also collects information to throw at Red N customers. On this occasion, we’re bringing you three of the streaming giant’s most sought-after tapes.

News from the big world

2021 – Director: Paul Greengrass

United States, late 1860s. In the days following the American Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom HanksHe makes his living traveling from city to city in the heart of the Wild West, reading newspaper news to locals in every community, most of whom are illiterate.

Cade will agree to help save Joanna (Helena Zingle), A ten-year-old girl who was kidnapped by the Indian Kiowa tribe and later raised, and her mission will be to return her to her relatives’ home. Cade and Jonah will fight together hurdles of the journey and against a gang of criminals who seek to kidnap the little girl.

the room

2015 – Director: Lenny Abrahamson

The room tells the unusual story of Jack (Jacob Tremblay(A 5-year-old boy is taken care of by his loving and loyal mother, Joy)Brie Larson). Like any good parent, Joy, also called Ma, is dedicated to keeping Jack happy and safe, taking care of him with warmth and love and doing typical things like playing games and telling stories, but her life is not typical, as they were kidnapped seven years ago and now they are both locked in a small room Where she created a whole world for Jack, and she will stop at nothing to ensure that her son can lead a full and normal life.

However, as Jack becomes increasingly curious about their status, and Ma’s resilience reaches breaking point, they implement a risky escape plan that will eventually bring them face to face with what would become the scariest thing: the real world.

the room It was part of the 20 best movies of 2016 according to Indie Today.

Segmented

2016 – Director: Eng. Night Shyamalan

After several years of treatment, Kevin (James McAvoy), The man who developed the syndrome known as dissociative identity disorder after a childhood full of abuse, appears to be starting to show progress during therapy sessions. 23 personalities with unique characteristics formed in his mind, but Kevin actually allowed only a few to take control.

One of them kidnapped three teenagers, locking them up and fearing their different and sometimes violent personalities. As the minutes pass, the young women realize that something more dangerous is brewing and that their family is part of a total Kevin transformation that will put anyone who gets in their way in danger.