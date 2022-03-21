5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancée Zawi Ashton

After taking their relationship a secret, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton became a trend when their engagement was confirmed.

actors They debuted as a married couple on the red carpet at BAFTA Film Awards On the 13th of last March. In this, Zawe wore an impressive ring on the ring finger of his left hand, which raised doubts about a possible courtship, which has already been confirmed. next one, 5 things you probably didn’t know about Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée.

presidential family

Although he was born and raised in the United Kingdom, The actress’ mother’s family is from Uganda. In fact, it was his grandfather Prime Minister of Uganda for a brief period in 1980, To establish the Ugandan Presidential Commission. His name is Paulo Mwanga.

She made her Broadway debut alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawy Ashton met in 2019 after working together on the play betrayalwhich was the first appearance on Broadway for both characters. Due to the great success, the work was moved to London.

His relationship with Kanye West and Jay-Z

If angular ashton’s face doesn’t look familiar to you, You can recognize her by her voice. Besides acting, The 37-year-old Briton narrated important audiovisual projects, Like a documentary “Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. kanye” And the “24 hours in police custody“I intend to go to Matrouh next month.

You will join the marvel

Just like her fiancé, Zawe Ashton will soon be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actress will give life to a villain Wonders (2023) Tape It She will share the screen with Brie Larson, as the film will be a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019).

His passion for writing

Ashton also has a great passion for writing. At the age of 17 he participated in a poetry competition and won the championship London Poetry Championship in 2000. In 2006, she was a writer for contact the theater Manchester and his first job, damage pathHe was nominated for an award Truth Pargit in 2007.