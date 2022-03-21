The Ice Age remake returns to Disney platform only

On January 28, it premiered on Disney + Ice Age: Bock Adventureswhich is a new part of the successful animation franchise ice age Which comes exclusively to the platform to attract subscribers with new adventures below zero.

Although the protagonist of this new adventure is an opossum, not one of Ellie’s annoying and funny brothers, this story is based on a new character named Buck, who is ready to provide great moments of fun for everyone.

In the movie, brothers Bossom Crash and Eddie search for their new thrill. Desperate to get away from their older sister Ellie, they set out to find a place of their own as they are inadvertently trapped in the Lost World, a huge underground cave inhabited by dinosaurs. There, they are rescued by Buck Wilde, an adventurous weasel and dinosaur hunt. Together, with the help of some new friends, they embark on a mission to save the lost world from the rule of the dinosaurs.

And theHe is an explorer and adventurer who has been alone in the lost world for so long that his connection to reality is uncertain, at best. Laurie Forte, executive producer.

Buck (original English voice of Simon Pegg) is a one-eyed weasel. He is adventurous by nature, loves to chase dinosaurs, but his actions had dire consequences: he caused the wrath of the dinosaur Orson, who seeks revenge.

“Buck is an attractive, funny and eccentric character. He is an explorer and adventurer who has been alone in the lost world for so long that his connection to reality is uncertain, at best. His only real relationships are with inanimate objects like pinecones, rocks, and tree trunks, and he couldn’t be happier.‘,” Executive Producer Laurie Forte notes.

When Buck’s path intersects with Crash and Eddie’s path, his life is turned upside down, and a pair of unexpected allies find them on a major mission.

It might interest you: https://elcapitalino.mx/entretenimiento/carrousel-entretenimiento/netflix-confirma-la-segunda-temporada-de-el-juego-del-calamar-sera-todo-un-universo/