The Netflix series that set the record for audience in the United States according to Nielsen.

Nielsen has published a new Top 10 list and revealed a trend lately: Netflix is ​​back at the top of the rankings among all platforms.

At present, there is no doubt about it Netflix It is the most popular and sought-after platform in the world, although some reports from 2021 indicate a loss of users and may extend to the following years. During the last update, it became known that the Amazon Prime Video title was superior in copying in the US, but it only lasted for a week and N streaming rose again to the top.

Week after week, watch scale Nelson It publishes on its website official figures that reflect US viewers of television in general and streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV +, Hulu TV. These mentioned companies are jealous of their numbers which is why I reported them about a month later, but with accurate data.

+ Netflix series that has been a huge success in the United States.

According to Nielsen’s latest report, The most picked in the US between the week of February 14-20 is the mini-series Anna’s creation A total of 3.283 million minutes played. In this way, it surpassed the 1.219 million it had in the previous week, but at the time it was only in the catalog for two days, and now the numbers for its first full week are reversed.

The data provided shows a week from last month, but surprisingly, it is currently still the most watched series in the world, according to FlixPatrol. what is he talking about? Official summary: “A journalist investigates the case of Anna Delphi, the woman who convinced the New York elite that she was a German heiress and a great businesswoman. But behind all the magic was a daring con artist.”.

The second in the weekly ranking is also from Netflix and is a reality show love is blindThe viewership reached 1439 million minutes, while the platform closed it Charm From Disney+ with 1,224 million minutes watched. The rest of the Nielsen Top 10 rankings are rounded off by: Ozarks (1,083 million), Access (935 million), sweet magnolia (898 million), NCIS (856 million), coconut (661 million), criminal minds (647 AD) and The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (499 megabytes).