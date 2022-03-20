Swiss Film Award at the Berlin Film Festival

Cyril Choplin won the Best Director award for Unrueh (The Troubles) at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in the German capital. Keystone / Andreas Rentz / Paul



Three Swiss films were honored at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival in the German capital.

This content was published on February 17, 2022 – 17:05



RTS / Keystone-SDA / sb

Film director Michael Koch from Lucerne won the award special mentionExternal link In the jury category “international” for his film “winter dre” (a piece of heaven). Cyril Choplin won Best Director for his movie “Unrueh” (uncomfortable) in the “Encounters” category. co-productionTo Fendery, Robinson See you Friday Robinson directed by Mitra Farahani won the Special Jury Prize.

Eleven Swiss films competed for prizes at this year’s Berlinale, an 11-day festival considered one of Europe’s “Big Three”, along with Cannes and Venice.

Dry Winter is Michael Koch’s second feature film. It tells a love story that takes place in a Swiss mountain village. Filmed with non-professional actors, it is the first Swiss-German dialect film to be shown in the Berlinale.

the film “Unrueh”Written by Cyril Schäublin, it was set at the end of the 19th century in watch factories in the Jura region, in northwestern Switzerland. Russian revolutionary Peter Kropotkin witnessed the emergence of an anarchist union promoted by workers angry over working conditions.

“To Fendery, Robinson A documentary on the correspondence and relationship between cinema legend Jean-Luc Godard and Ibrahim Golestan. The film is produced by France, Lebanon, Iran and Switzerland.

French-Swiss director Ursula Mayer presented ‘Line’ (The Line) in this year’s “International” category came out empty-handed. In 2012 he won the Silver Bear for his film “L’enfant d’en haut’ (sister).

This year’s first prize, the Golden Bear, went to the Catalan film Alcarràs, directed by Carla Simon. The drama shows the last harvest season of a family of Catalan peach trees, whose livelihood is threatened when their landlord decides to replace the fruit trees with solar panels.

In compliance with JTI standards

Show more: SWI swissinfo.ch JTI certified