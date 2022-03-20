Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4, review. At the height of the saga?

The Formula 1 It’s been years since A serious crisis in media expectations. The hybrid era has dented interest in the first class of motorsport, unenthusiastic about Mercedes’ dominance or the significant lack of overtaking. Arrival Liberty Media To manage the re-emergence of F1 in both new generations and markets with room for growth, see the United States, has been flawless. There are numbers. and haha campaign to surviveThe documentary series that collects since the 2018 season what happened during those months. The merit is indisputable, but this Season 4 has failed to live up to many episodes in what is certainly one of the best seasons in the history of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Lots of drama and notable absences; lights and shadows

because this ten episodesagain with distinctive clips and a montage that breathes the cinematic language roller coaster of emotions. The 72nd season of the Formula 1 World Championship will be remembered for many things; Not only because of his last race and the victory of Max Verstappen on the brink, thus ending the dominance of the Silver Arrows in the drivers’ standings. It is also the year Monza became a McLaren dream come true. The year Esteban Ocon won a victory no one could have imagined. year of Fernando Alonso’s return to the podium; The year Lando Norris once again explained why he is one of the pilots who will make headlines in the coming years.





Unfortunately, the documentary series behind the scenes From From Box to Box Films Owns More than just a fictional series of a documentary. Amazon’s approach has nothing to do with recent MotoGP Unlimited, which is essential. Drive to Survive – Season 4 has left a lot to be desired, immerse yourself in the drama of some situation that can approach the unnecessary and miss the opportunity to piece together some of the previously told moments with something more significant. The balance between documentary information and scenery is obviously complicated, but Season 3 did it better – just look at Episode 10 and how it was brought together, with commendable sensitivity and humanity, the Sebastian Grosjean incident.

Season 4 clung to the drama too much. A ten-second penalty kick to Hamilton at Silverstone turned a agonizing pause of more than half a minute into an apparent bias in handling some of the disputes; Always on the side of the brilliant British pilot.

“If Drive to Survive Season 4 has helped attract followers, there is at least something worth celebrating”

Ten episodes was a lot. To give you an idea, both the prep race and the Bahrain Grand Prix are narrated in no less than three episodes, and are completely extinguished from the point of view of the various drivers and teams. None of this would be a problem if we weren’t talking about a ten-episode series, not twenty. No time to waste.





We loved how it handled some of the seasons, yeah. Classic Like Status Williams, who has not raised his head for five years, is portrayed on screen in a real and believable way, making the viewer realize the complexity of achieving a simple point. Or how a higher or lower position determines the budget and sponsorship of the season. The tears of the talented George Russell are priceless. Also remarkable is the episode entirely dedicated to the network’s young drivers, potential champions of tomorrow. We weren’t expecting anything like this and it was great.

Unfortunately, There are others that do not work the same way. Again, the preponderance of Haas, who opens the kitchen doors without arousing interest in the viewer due to his lack of a competitive canine; Or the relationship between Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Everyone knows that “Carlando,” as fans call it the friendship between Carlos Sáinz and Lando Norris, is light years away from the relationship between the British and Australians, but it’s far from as bad as painted in Drive to Survive. In fact their relationship is good, it has developed positively throughout the season. This development is evident in its absence in this audiovisual production.





2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, far from expected in Drive to Survive

We can’t end this review without mentioning the episode that will win hundreds of thousands of Netflix subscriptions in March: the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton And the Verstappenequal points toto wolf And the Christian Horner, the Mercedes-Benz and Red Bull Formula 1 team principals, respectively, yin and yang. You can’t ask for more from this Grand Prix. One of those days we will remember what we were doing and even where we were. Sports history. The result is simply remarkable, posing the main and most important problem of the season: the absence of Max Verstappen. And the

The Dutchman did not want to participate in the Drive to Survive campaign Due to disagreements with Box to Box Films methodology, so his face and testimonials are limited to some data outside the ring. little more. in this way, note the absence crazy max. The way Netflix chronicled the season’s climax was a far cry from the way DAZN in Spain did its own coverage and reporting. We were hoping that on the last lap and the row between race management (Michael Massey) and Mercedes more information. It has been decaffeinated.





otherwise, Drive to Survive is still highly recommended for those who are curious about drivers and racing tension, not the reality of Formula 1. So there are other channels and ways. First and most important: Follow real F1 every weekend. If Drive to Survive – Season 4 has helped garner followers, there’s at least something to celebrate: Welcome to the Great Circus of Motorsports, the 2022 season is aimed very high.