Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña’s favorite partner on the scene for all four seasons | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

59 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Successful epickarate Kid“Remained valid in recent years thanks to “Cobra Kai”, the Netflix series that brought back the old rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Among the factors that generated the show’s popularity is its refreshing plot and cast, among them .

more information: How old are the characters in ‘Cobra Kai’ on Netflix?

Xolo Mariduena He is an American actor of Ecuadorean, Mexican and Cuban descent who first appeared on the small screen with the program “fatherhood“In 2012. In “Cobra Kai”interpretation of Michael Diaza young Ecuadorean who moved with his grandmother and his mother to the United States because the latter discovered that her husband was involved with criminals.

This character is part of a new generation of wrestlers who have conquered the public, although Miguel has a special space for his captivating story. Then, discover the actor Xolo who enjoys sharing the recording scenes in the series.

more information: 10 TV Series You Can Watch If You Like “Cobra Kai”

Xolo Maridueña plays Miguel Diaz in “Cobra Kai” (Image: Netflix)

Favorite Scene Partner of XOLO MARIDUEÑA

In a recent interview, Maridueña has revealed the name of the colleague I am happy to work with. Although he has a good relationship with all his classmates, he shares scenes with them William Zabka They are your favourites. Due to the closeness of their characters, both artists managed to form a friendship, in this line, their other favorite actor is Jacob Bertrandwho plays the role of hook.

This sympathy he feels for his scene partners has been reflected on the screens, heightening his interpretation throughout the four seasons. “Cobra Kai”.

Cobra Kai. (From left to right) Ralph Macchio as Daniel Larso, Exulo Mariduna as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Cobra Kai. (From left to right) Ralph Macchio as Daniel Larso, Exulo Mariduna as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

XOLO MARIDUEÑA and JACOB BERTRAD

Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña They became close friends while filming the series, so they decided to move in together and start a cultural broadcast called “Lone Lobos”. We used to live together when we were filming. We have a podcast together. We are practically joined at the hip.”expressed in this regard the translator Miguel Diaz.

Although the relationship between their characters is constantly changing, it is reinforced by the true friendship between Maridueña and Bertrand, something the show’s self-supporting writers took advantage of in the Season 4 finale, where Hook got his time. in the foreground.

Jacob Bertrand, William Zabka and Zulu Maridwina in a scene from Season 2 of "Cobra Kai" (Photo: Netflix)
Jacob Bertrand, William Zabka and Zulu Maridwina in a scene from Season 2 of “Cobra Kai” (Image: Netflix)

XOLO MARIDEÑA and Latin Acting in “Cobra Kai”

Xolo is the first Latin actor to play a lead role in the franchise.”karate KidIn the interview, he talked about the importance of Latin representation on screen and the happiness he feels when he sees how shows begin to reflect the diverse communities that exist.

“Especially when you write for those voices and stories that target Latinos, Asians, and the black community, [personas] LGBTQ […] It is important that the people who make these roles not only come from a sense of authenticity, but also do it on purpose. I’m grateful that our creators were so intentional in their choices when it came to finding this Miguel character.”

The first date of the fifth season of “Cobra Kai”

Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ has yet to premiere date but the new episodes are likely to premiere in late 2022, although it may be before that.

Will Miguel return in Season 5 of “Cobra Kai”?

Although some fans ofThey hope to learn more about Miguel’s past in the fifth season of the TV series. Others fear that the perpetrator Do not return for the next batch.

At the moment, it is known that the fifth season has finished filming even before the premiere of the fourth installment, so Miguel is still part of the story and perhaps in the new seasons the identity of his father will be revealed.

More Stories

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancée Zawi Ashton

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Ice Age remake returns to Disney platform only

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix series that set the record for audience in the United States according to Nielsen

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Swiss Film Award at the Berlin Film Festival

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4, review. At the height of the saga?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Corazón de Padre film about Saint Joseph will be shown in Mexico

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The United States and the United Kingdom resume negotiations on their trade relationship

57 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña’s favorite partner on the scene for all four seasons | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

59 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Science says Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world

60 mins ago Mia Thompson

This is the “Save Women’s Sport” movement against Leah Thomas and transgender athletes

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Nintendo Switch updates to version 14.0.0 with game suites, Bluetooth settings, and more

1 hour ago Leo Adkins