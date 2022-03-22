Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña’s favorite partner on the scene for all four seasons | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

Successful epickarate Kid“Remained valid in recent years thanks to “Cobra Kai”, the Netflix series that brought back the old rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Among the factors that generated the show’s popularity is its refreshing plot and cast, among them Xolo Mariduena.

Xolo Mariduena He is an American actor of Ecuadorean, Mexican and Cuban descent who first appeared on the small screen with the program “fatherhood“In 2012. In “Cobra Kai”interpretation of Michael Diaza young Ecuadorean who moved with his grandmother and his mother to the United States because the latter discovered that her husband was involved with criminals.

This character is part of a new generation of wrestlers who have conquered the public, although Miguel has a special space for his captivating story. Then, discover the actor Xolo who enjoys sharing the recording scenes in the series.

Xolo Maridueña plays Miguel Diaz in “Cobra Kai” (Image: Netflix)

Favorite Scene Partner of XOLO MARIDUEÑA

In a recent interview, Figs are popularMaridueña has revealed the name of the colleague I am happy to work with. Although he has a good relationship with all his classmates, he shares scenes with them William Zabka They are your favourites. Due to the closeness of their characters, both artists managed to form a friendship, in this line, their other favorite actor is Jacob Bertrandwho plays the role of hook.

This sympathy he feels for his scene partners has been reflected on the screens, heightening his interpretation throughout the four seasons. “Cobra Kai”.

Cobra Kai. (From left to right) Ralph Macchio as Daniel Larso, Exulo Mariduna as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

XOLO MARIDUEÑA and JACOB BERTRAD

Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña They became close friends while filming the series, so they decided to move in together and start a cultural broadcast called “Lone Lobos”. We used to live together when we were filming. We have a podcast together. We are practically joined at the hip.”expressed in this regard the translator Miguel Diaz.

Although the relationship between their characters is constantly changing, it is reinforced by the true friendship between Maridueña and Bertrand, something the show’s self-supporting writers took advantage of in the Season 4 finale, where Hook got his time. in the foreground.

Jacob Bertrand, William Zabka and Zulu Maridwina in a scene from Season 2 of “Cobra Kai” (Image: Netflix)

XOLO MARIDEÑA and Latin Acting in “Cobra Kai”

Xolo is the first Latin actor to play a lead role in the franchise.”karate KidIn the interview, he talked about the importance of Latin representation on screen and the happiness he feels when he sees how shows begin to reflect the diverse communities that exist.

“Especially when you write for those voices and stories that target Latinos, Asians, and the black community, [personas] LGBTQ […] It is important that the people who make these roles not only come from a sense of authenticity, but also do it on purpose. I’m grateful that our creators were so intentional in their choices when it came to finding this Miguel character.”

The first date of the fifth season of “Cobra Kai”

Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’ has yet to premiere date Netflixbut the new episodes are likely to premiere in late 2022, although it may be before that.

Will Miguel return in Season 5 of “Cobra Kai”?

Although some fans ofCobra KaiThey hope to learn more about Miguel’s past in the fifth season of the TV series. NetflixOthers fear that the perpetrator Xolo Mariduena Do not return for the next batch.

At the moment, it is known that the fifth season has finished filming even before the premiere of the fourth installment, so Miguel is still part of the story and perhaps in the new seasons the identity of his father will be revealed.