Nuebo magazine publishes its first issue

35 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Celebrate the appearance new, A new free monthly newsletter (print!) with distribution in Madrid and Barcelona focused, as its name suggests, on the new creators of the music and cultural scene.

what: free magazine

It is always a source of joy when new cultural initiatives emerge. And even more so in these troubled times. In this case we are talking about new, A print publication that comes to focus its work on the current state of young creators of popular culture, distancing itself from “everything in the past was better”. And we love it.

They mention in the editorial of their first issue: “We are going through a unique stage in which popular culture has become global and widespread. The level of artistic and/or entertainment production is staggering, and popular culture has never been so much created and diversified as it is today. In the time it took me to write these lines, there was a graphic artist in Taipei, a musician in Uganda or a filmmaker in Ontario who had just completed a masterpiece and yet it continues, paralleling the difficult visualization that went by was better.

Knowing all this, we received number 1 from new. And what he promised is more than fulfilling. With impeccable design and presentation, the free, hundred-page monthly magazine (currently with distribution in Madrid and Barcelona) offers outstanding content with a clearly defined editorial font. the cover is for Rojo, There are notes dedicated to La Plata, Blanco Palamera, Calaverita Records, Yard Act, Arca, Yarea And the Louis Toledo Among other things, as well as a report on the 50 best anime in history.

But new It is more than just a magazine: for a long time, officials have been publishing video sessions of various musicians on their YouTube channel, and they are carrying out new club In Madrid since last December to introduce new values ​​to the music scene.

new

new

Related links:


Spain

CinemaDesignMediaMusicNueboMagazines

More Stories

Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña’s favorite partner on the scene for all four seasons | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | Fame

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancée Zawi Ashton

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Ice Age remake returns to Disney platform only

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix series that set the record for audience in the United States according to Nielsen

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Swiss Film Award at the Berlin Film Festival

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4, review. At the height of the saga?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Nuebo magazine publishes its first issue

35 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Nike raised its dividend by 9% in the first nine months of its practice, to 4.173 million

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Eurosport acquires global fighting rights and expands MMA event offerings

37 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Your Facebook account can be stolen

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

Human Rights Watch Condemns Torture and Unlawful Detention of Hundreds of People in Uganda

45 mins ago Leland Griffith