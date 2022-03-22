Viral: Ugandan foreign minister denies greeting European Commission president (video)

10 mins ago Cynthia Porter

One of the images has gone viral: it’s a photo Uganda’s Foreign Minister, Gigi Odongo, who denied the salutations of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.what many considered a macho act.

french president, Emmanuel MacronAt the EU-African Union summit, he avoided the insolence of the European Commission president, who denied shaking hands with the Ugandan foreign minister.

The embarrassing moment came on Thursday, the first day of the summit, when Ugandan Minister von der Leyen gave a quick and almost imperceptible nod and walked overTo shake hands with European Council President Charles Michel and then with Macron.

Then the French President intervened, due to the lack of reaction from the President of the European CouncilTo solve Michelle’s paralysis, Referring to von der Leyen, with whom the President of Uganda then exchanged a few words.

The Ugandan minister later posted a photo on his Twitter account in which he was seen greeting Macron and MichelThe only two people mentioned.

“I was received by the President of the European Council and French President Emmanuel Macron,” the minister said in that tweet, which was later deleted.

What happened is reminiscent of the diplomatic incident that left European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the background last year during her visit to Ankara, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Charles Michel sat on two chairs in the middle of the room, while Von der Leyen relegated to a side sofa.

The reactions that then generated from Michel’s negativity forced him to later make a formal apology to the President of the European Commission.

