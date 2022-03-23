Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are back together for a new project

12 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Metro Goldwyn Mayer, recently acquired by Amazon, has made a huge acquisition of its own: the global distribution rights to the new movie from Luca Guadagninochampionship Timothée Chalamet And the Taylor Russell.

It will follow Maren (Russell), a young woman who learns to live on the fringes of society and falls in love with Lee (Chalamet), a desperate and disenfranchised wanderer. The love journey of the protagonists of the novel that will take them through the back roads, hidden passages and traps of 1980s America and that will take them back to their horrific past and to the final situation that will determine whether their love can survive the other.

