Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are back together for a new project

Metro Goldwyn Mayer, recently acquired by Amazon, has made a huge acquisition of its own: the global distribution rights to the new movie from Luca Guadagninochampionship Timothée Chalamet And the Taylor Russell.

It will follow Maren (Russell), a young woman who learns to live on the fringes of society and falls in love with Lee (Chalamet), a desperate and disenfranchised wanderer. The love journey of the protagonists of the novel that will take them through the back roads, hidden passages and traps of 1980s America and that will take them back to their horrific past and to the final situation that will determine whether their love can survive the other.

Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino, the trio that will lead the film

“I am delighted that MGM, a studio that clearly loves filmmakers and respects a bold vision, will bring my film into the world and that the incredible work of Timothy, Taylor, Mark and the rest of the cast will be shown in theaters,” he said. “Bones and All (movie name) couldn’t be in better hands with Kevin Ulrich, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdi at the helm. I am really proud to be associated with the famous lion that roamed the start of many of my favorite movies for decades.”

In addition to directing, Guadagnino will write the screenplay for the film with his permanent assistant David Kajganich, with whom he has also worked. suspense. The film is based on the novel by Camille de Angelis. “Bone and All”.

“From his early days, Luca has been obsessed with films, which puts him in a good spirit for both of us. MGM Film Group President Michael De Luca and MGM Film Group President Pam Abdi said: “We have long admired his dedication to the genre of filmmaking that is admired and passionately discussed by By viewers who want to watch movies.

Related news

The first picture of the heroes in Bones & All

They continued, “He is the rare director whose career spanned over two decades into myriad genres and subjects, and who throughout has remained true to his unique vision. We are equally excited to be working with Timothy, Taylor, Mark and this outstanding actor that he has worked on. all bones It would be a must on the big screen.”

On the other hand, the project will be the first feature film by Guadagnino to be shot in the United States, and it will also screen Mark Rylance, Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stolbarg, David Gordon Green, Francesca Scorsese, and Chloe Sevigny.

Leave us a message with your opinion or comment on a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Don’t forget to email us at [email protected]!