6 movies filmed in Zacatecas

Zacatecas: We present a list of films that They were photographed in different regions of the state.

In days gone by, the Disney series was recorded Parents On Demand In Zacatecas the truth that caused an uproar among the population, however, was not the only production that used the landscapes of Zacatecan as a setting; We introduce others to you.

Caveman (1981)

It’s a kind of comic production, written and directed by it Carl Gottlieb.

The most impressive thing about this movie was the performance Ringo Starr, England drummer, Who used to be a part of The Beatles; Because of the movie’s plot, the park was chosen as a site Sierra de Arganos, located in Sombret.

The Large rock formations One of the main reasons for moving production to this magical city in Zacatecas.

The fiery stepper (1985)

This movie belongs to Adventurous type Shine by Chuck Norris.

In the plot you see 2 archaeologists searching for a Aztec treasure, Which are protected by Prof. The spirit of revenge He will do everything in his power so that the protagonists of the novel do not find wealth.

This research is also performed in Sierra de Arganos parkBy Sombrerete.

Bandidas (2006)

Another production joins the list of films recorded in the Sierra de Órganos de Sombrerete; It is a movie that had a starring role Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek.

Bandidas is a movie authored by Comedy, Action and Western; Joint production France, Mexico and the United StatesRun by the Norwegians Joachim Roening and Espen Sandberg.

Juana Gallo (1960)

It is a movie of a dramatic genre, starring the main actress Maria Felix; In the film the mythical legend of the revolutionary heroine is told Angela Ramos Aguilar.

This movie was recorded in Malpaso Zacatecas; The sensation he made in his time was so great that he was involved in Moscow International Film Festival.

Half the World (2011)

It is the director’s first feature film Jaime Ruiz-Ibanez; Vetagrande was the place to tell the story of the sexual awakening of a young man with mental retardation, “Mingo”.

In this production we find a critique of the double standards surrounding society; Likewise, A. Think big about issues that are deeply rooted in the Mexican population, Like manhood and religion.

The old gringo (1989)

It is a movie based on the novel of the same name before Carlos Fuentes; He has a conflict background Mexican Revolution; Nowadays, tape is considered an art.

The The historic center of La CapitaAmazed the producers of this movie who did not hesitate to use the magnificent The pink quarry buildings, As a setting for the movie.