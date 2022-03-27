83 Basque youth will carry out cooperation missions in Africa and America

EP Sunday March 27 2022 12:25



This summer, 83 Basques will carry out cooperation missions in 31 social projects being developed in Africa and America. The youth directorates and eLankidetza, together with 14 development NGOs, selected the young man.

As the CEO reported, over the weekend, a group of selected young people gathered for summer destinations in Barria where, over a period of two months, they would engage with indigenous people on educational tasks, building new hydraulic infrastructure and roads, health care, agricultural livestock and their care, among others. .

The conference was attended by the Director of Youth of the Basque Government, Agurtzane Llano, and Paul Ortega, Director of the eLankidetza-Basque Agency for Cooperation Reali for Development.

They were selected from among 409 applicants, from 83 young people (79.50% women (66) and 20.50% men (17), 25 from Djebuzkoa (2 men and 23 women); 72 from Bizkaia (12 men and 60 women) and from Alava 22 ( 7 men and 15 women).

Over the weekend, they all met with the leaders of the 14 NGOs who explained to them the tasks that they will undertake in their summer destinations. There are 31 social projects in Peru, Honduras, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda and Uganda.

“Selected profiles of all kinds: education, teaching, sports professionals, health, agricultural engineering, environmental sciences, music, social work, psychology, English and science teachers, to name a few,” Agurtzane Llano said.

The speaking team explained to a group of young aid workers the tasks they would undertake in the destination countries, commenting on the many singularities and issues related to cooperation for development, health advice for international travel or about gender and development, among others.

The short film “Nara” directed by Paul Orkego and produced by the Manuel Iradier African Association was also broadcast. In addition, group dynamics were implemented to know the expectations of the selected people and help them to adapt.

“We have carried out various works in groups and the potential interest of each young man has been analyzed and responded to when they learn of their fate so that they can be transferred to their families who will take them away from them at that time. It goes without saying that in addition to travel insurance, they receive direct support from their development NGOs,” as expressed by Agurtzane Llano and Paul Ortega.

The NGOs participating are Egoaizia Association for Development Cooperation, SERSO San Viator de Euskal Herria, “Juan Ciudad” NGO, Ayuda en Acción Foundation, Salesian Missions, Taupadak Elkartea Association, Medicus Mundi Bizkaia Elkartea Association, Edex – Community Resource Center, Haurralde Fundazioa, World Rural Forum Development Association, Vedruna-Solive Solidarity Association, “Manuel Iradier” Africanist Association, Icli Engineering for Cooperation and Saluganda Elkartea.