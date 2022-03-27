Canada vs Jamaica match live via OneSoccer, Telemundo Deportes, Star Plus and Flow Sports | Broadcast schedules, channels and where to watch the Qatar 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers match | Total Sports

Canada against. Jamaica LIVE OneSoccer: They will face each other on Sunday, March 27th at 3:05pm (Peruvian time) on the 13th of CONCACAF Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The match will also be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes, Star + and Universo, while you will be able to follow all the action, with videos of the goals, during these minute by minute.

The proceedings will take place at BMO Field in Toronto and Mexican referee Fernando Guerrero Ramirez will be responsible for the administration of justice. Currently, the Canadian national team is at the top of the standings table with 25 points. While Jamaica is in the penultimate position, with only eight units.

On which channel to watch Canada vs. Jamaica?

Peru: star +

Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One, OneSoccer, Sportsnet East

Jamaica: Flow Sports app, Flowsports.co

United State: Paramount +, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO

Mexico: star +

Anytime to watch Canada vs. Jamaica?

United States – 12.05pm Los Angeles time

Mexico – 2.05 pm

United States – 2:05 pm Texas time

Peru – 3.05 pm

Ecuador – 3.05 pm

Colombia – 3.05 pm

United States – 3.05pm Miami time

Bolivia – 4.05 pm

Venezuela – 4.05 pm

Uruguay – 5.05 pm

Paraguay – 5.05 pm

Argentina – 5.05 pm

Brazil – 5.05 pm

Chile – 5.05 pm

England – 8.05 pm

Spain – 9.05 pm

Italy – 9.05 pm

The Canadian national team put in a great performance throughout the qualifying period, although it has not yet confirmed its passage to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. During the past history, the “Reds” lost their visit to Costa Rica (1-0), the rival that he is in the playoff zone exactly and could reach To them (4th place with 19 points).

However, a World Cup ticket may be completed if the one led by John Herdman adds at least one point. The task does not seem difficult to achieve, given that they are facing one of the weakest teams, which has even one of the worst defenses: they have conceded 17 goals.

The Canadian team should benefit from this aspect, considering that they have an overwhelming attack: 19 celebrations. In this sense, Jonathan David and Kyle Larren were the top scorers, each scoring five goals. At the same time, Atiba Hutchinson inflated the net twice.

For his part, the Jamaican representative has faced a lot of fouls and already has six games without a win: the last time he did so was in a 2-0 win over Honduras, on October 13, 2021. On the last day, the team could only equalize with El Salvador (1-1) With a goal from Andre Gray in the last stage.

During these playoffs, the “Reggae Boyz” had flashes of good football, although they didn’t know how to hold themselves throughout the 90 minutes, causing draws and defeats, when it looked certain they were going to score. Despite the poor record, coach Paul Hall intends to finish the course in the best way possible.

Canada vs. Jamaica: match date

Since October 2006, Canada vs. Jamaica met 10 times, and left favorable statistics for the “Reggae Boyz”: they won five times. The Reds won only three times and the last match ended in a draw.

10-10-2021: Jamaica 0-0 Canada – Qualifiers

03/09/2017: Canada 2-0 Jamaica – Friendly match

07-20-2017: Jamaica 2-1 Canada – Gold Cup

07 2015-11: Jamaica 1-0 Canada – Gold Cup

09 2015: Canada 3-1 Jamaica – Friendly

01-31-2010: Jamaica 1-0 Canada – friendly match

03-07-2009: Canada 1-0 Jamaica – Gold Cup

2008-11-19: Jamaica 3-0 Canada – Qualifiers

2008-20-08: Canada 1-1 Jamaica – Qualifiers

10-08-2006: Jamaica 2-1 Canada – friendly match

