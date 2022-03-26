David Fittelson angers Honduras: ‘It’s a chip for Mexico’

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The always-controversial Mexican journalist David Fittelson of ESPN gave his opinion on Sunday’s CONCACAF qualifier match between Honduras and Mexico, in which the Aztecs will seek to secure their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match will be behind closed doors at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula due to the match penalty imposed by FIFA for discriminatory shouting in a duel against El Salvador on January 30.

The Mexican delegation arrived at Ramon Velida Morales airport on Friday evening, and their arrival was without problems and did not encounter the hostile atmosphere in the other qualifiers. Some Mexican fans were waiting for them at the Focus Hotel and they cheered. “If there are no fans in the stadium, with all due respect, the Honduran national team was a caricature throughout the draw, there are no fans in the stands, it is potatoes for Mexico, and they have to qualify for the World Cup the next day. Sunday yes or yes,” Faitelson said on “Fútbol Picante” program on ESPN.