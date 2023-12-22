A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

Savina Namukwaya, a 70-year-old Ugandan woman, has given birth to twins after undergoing fertility treatment, becoming one of the oldest mothers in the world.

This news was confirmed by Arthur Matsiko, representative of the International Women's Hospital Center in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

Namukwaya's journey to motherhood took place via caesarean section at the same medical centre, under the supervision of fertility experts.

“She's healthy. She's talking. She would walk if they asked her to walk around the hospital,” Matsiko said Friday, speaking of Namukwaya, who gave birth to a daughter at the same center in 2020 after IVF treatment.

In addition to the twins, this Ugandan woman gave birth to a daughter Same position in 2020the blessing of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

The International Women's Hospital Centre, famous for its specialized care for couples facing fertility problems, announced that Namukwaya's case was a milestone: she was the oldest woman to give birth there.

The field of fertility treatments, especially IVF, has seen significant progress, with success rates constantly increasing. This progress is evident in cases such as that of Namukwaya and another prominent case from southern India.

In 2019, a 73-year-old woman also beat the odds and gave birth to twin girls after IVF treatment.

These cases embody the wonders of contemporary medicine, bringing joy and fulfillment to lives that might otherwise remain oblivious to this personal aspect of the human experience.

latest news

Events

Policy