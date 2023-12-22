A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

Mia Thompson December 23, 2023 0
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

Savina Namukwaya, a 70-year-old Ugandan woman, has given birth to twins after undergoing fertility treatment, becoming one of the oldest mothers in the world.

This news was confirmed by Arthur Matsiko, representative of the International Women's Hospital Center in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

Namukwaya's journey to motherhood took place via caesarean section at the same medical centre, under the supervision of fertility experts.

“She's healthy. She's talking. She would walk if they asked her to walk around the hospital,” Matsiko said Friday, speaking of Namukwaya, who gave birth to a daughter at the same center in 2020 after IVF treatment.

In addition to the twins, this Ugandan woman gave birth to a daughter Same position in 2020the blessing of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

The International Women's Hospital Centre, famous for its specialized care for couples facing fertility problems, announced that Namukwaya's case was a milestone: she was the oldest woman to give birth there.

The field of fertility treatments, especially IVF, has seen significant progress, with success rates constantly increasing. This progress is evident in cases such as that of Namukwaya and another prominent case from southern India.

In 2019, a 73-year-old woman also beat the odds and gave birth to twin girls after IVF treatment.

These cases embody the wonders of contemporary medicine, bringing joy and fulfillment to lives that might otherwise remain oblivious to this personal aspect of the human experience.

latest news

Events

Policy

National

More Stories

The United States lowers its growth estimates in the third quarter

The United States lowers its growth estimates in the third quarter

Mia Thompson December 22, 2023 0
Nespresso launches Amaha Awe Coffee Uganda Millennium Group

Nespresso launches Amaha Awe Coffee Uganda Millennium Group

Mia Thompson December 21, 2023 0
The US Treasury supports Miley’s measures to “restore economic stability”

The US Treasury supports Miley’s measures to “restore economic stability”

Mia Thompson December 20, 2023 0
Open Arms guerrilla movement to raise awareness, branding and ESG

Open Arms guerrilla movement to raise awareness, branding and ESG

Mia Thompson December 19, 2023 0
Glovo strengthens its international expansion with arrivals in Uganda, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan

Glovo strengthens its international expansion with arrivals in Uganda, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan

Mia Thompson December 18, 2023 0
GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

Mia Thompson December 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

A 70-year-old woman in Uganda gives birth to twins thanks to fertility treatments

Mia Thompson December 23, 2023 0
Video: A man dressed as Santa Claus falls from the 24th floor trying to surprise the children

Video: A man dressed as Santa Claus falls from the 24th floor trying to surprise the children

Cedric Manwaring December 22, 2023 0
The United States lowers its growth estimates in the third quarter

The United States lowers its growth estimates in the third quarter

Mia Thompson December 22, 2023 0
This is what happens if you pull out your gray hair

This is what happens if you pull out your gray hair

Cedric Manwaring December 21, 2023 0
Nespresso launches Amaha Awe Coffee Uganda Millennium Group

Nespresso launches Amaha Awe Coffee Uganda Millennium Group

Mia Thompson December 21, 2023 0