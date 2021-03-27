A Cuban immigrant who wanted to reach the United States drowned in Mexico

A 43-year-old Cuban migrant drowned ashore in the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the border with San Diego, where thousands of people were still stranded waiting to cross the border into the United States on Friday.

The deceased, named Jose Ramon, died while trying to reach San Diego by swimming from the coast of Tijuana, but died of lower sea water temperatures.

Jose Ramon accompanied his friend Guande Sabrina, 31, who suffered from hypothermia and was treated by paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross.

Later, Sabrina was transferred to the General Hospital of Playas de Rosarito for immediate care.

Both were rescued by rescuers from the Tijuana Fire Department on Tuesday night, but Jose Ramon no longer had vital signs at the time of the intervention, so his body was taken to the Forensic Service.

Currently, thousands of migrants are stranded in the Mexican city of Tijuana, awaiting the opening of the border with the United States with the right to humanitarian asylum.

Police authorities have strengthened surveillance in the region of Playas de Tijuana, as well as in the areas around the shelters.

Joe Biden’s arrival in the US government opened hope to thousands of immigrants who believed it would be easier to reach the United States, leading to a growth in the immigration flow.

The governments of Mexico and the United States have taken up the issue in several meetings, and on Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested that Biden introduce work visas to alleviate the situation.

The Mexican National Institute of Migration has detained more than 31,000 “irregulars” so far this year, an increase of about 18% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained 100,441 undocumented people in February, compared to 78,442 in January, an upward trend even though it was not reached in May 2019, when Customs and Border Protection arrested 132,856 people. And then President Donald Trump. Mexico threatened to impose tariffs.