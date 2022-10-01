A day full of science and research

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

Several researchers as well as a large audience, including students from centers such as CEIP in Esteiro, IES Carvalho Calero in Ferrol and IES Breamo in Pontifium, participated yesterday in the celebration of European Researchers’ Night, a milestone celebration in Galicia themed J Knight.

In the industrial campus, the Navais Technology Research Center (Citeni) was the center of the activities offered by the various research groups, which opened their doors to show the work they do on a daily basis and how it relates to the progress and development of society.

Workshops on polymers for 3D printing or laser applications based on the properties of the laser beam; Demonstration of miniature model ships in the Hydrodynamic Test Channel or a guided tour of Lake Doniños, to highlight the importance of studying these spaces to understand environmental changes, some proposals have been developed.

Commonwealth of Independent States

G-Night proposals have also reached CIS Technology and Design of A Cabana, with workshops that centers such as CEIP A Laxe or CIFP Ferroterra have participated in and have also been open to the general public, who have had the opportunity to connect with augmented and virtual reality experiences as well as learn about the center’s facilities.

More Stories

Yes, vegetables and fruits make you happier and that’s why

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

From Where You Are to Columbus: Students Enjoyed Science on Day One

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Why does aurora occur? Teach me about science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The shortage of medical professors is worrying

2 days ago Mia Thompson

MindFit, the platform that is changing the concept of corporate wellness

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Mayan scientist will work on NASA’s Dragonfly project

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Hurricane Ian news report for September 30

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Antonio Inoki, the Japanese legend who kicked me in a historical farce, has died

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Why can’t I send or receive text messages on my phone: Find out | OS | technology | trick | solutions | nda | nnni | sports game

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Putin anexa territorios de Ucrania a Rusia; Biden respond

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A day full of science and research

11 hours ago Mia Thompson