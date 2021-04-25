A man has been accused of infecting 22 people with COVID-19

Madrid– A Spanish man with symptoms of COVID-19 was accused and told his co-workers that he would “infect them all” after coughing on them with the crime of wounds, after causing 22 injuries.

The investigation began after the COVID-19 outbreak at the company where the 40-year-old was working on the Mediterranean island of Majorca, according to police.

The police statement said that days before the outbreak of the disease, the man came to office with symptoms, but rejected suggestions of his colleagues to return home and isolate himself.

After work, and without feeling better, I went for a PCR test before visiting the gym and returning to work the next day. Although his superiors ordered him to go home after showing his body temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, the man refused.

The defendant was walking around his workplace and took off his mask for coughing people while he said that he would “transmit the infection to everyone with the Coronavirus,” according to the police.

By the end of the day, he was told he had tested positive. Then his colleagues were tested, and five of them tested positive. The police said that they were also injured by family members, including three children. In the gym the man visited, three positives were discovered that also affected relatives.

Police said none of the injured people needed to be hospitalized.

A judge charged the man, who was not identified by the police, and was released on Saturday pending trial, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.