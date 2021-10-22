A puzzle with many unknowns: dogs trapped in lava are rescued from the La Palma volcano in the strangest and most predictable way

After a drone camera found no trace of the hounds, a video began to circulate showing a banner hanging in one of the ponds they were trapped in: “The dogs are fine.”

The eruption of the La Palma volcano, in addition to the human drama suffered by the inhabitants of the island, will also leave behind the strangest and most predictable rescues seen in a long time. Apparently, the six dogs that had been trapped in the lava for several weeks have been rescued and are doing fine.

The situation for dogs has spread to both Spain and other countries, after the NGO Leales.org took pictures through a drone and presented Alarm sound About animals trapped in two ponds in Todoque, a town completely destroyed by lava emissions from the still-unidentified Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Everything took an unexpected turn on Thursday, when a video began circulating on social media showing a sign hanging stones on a pond where it could be read in red letters: “Forza La Palma. The dogs are fine. The team.”. The recording, made using a drone, shows empty puddles, a banner and photos of dogs at the end, all accompanied by the music of the legendary 1980s TV series, “Team A.”

Rescue team in La Palma. Someone went to where the besieged dogs were, that’s how the ruins in the area betrayed him though they were banned, he saved them and left a sign: «Fuerza La Palma. The dogs are fine. Team ” #LMK# La Palmapic.twitter.com/flDO4eswdw Morning kiss (lasmananaskiss) October 22 2021

The situation has raised eyebrows among animal lovers, activists, anonymous citizens and even the authorities. Everything began to take a mysterious turn on Wednesday, when a drone failed to locate it No sign of dogs. It was then that speculation began about whether the animals had somehow managed to escape through the ash and rocks, which had already begun to cool.

At that moment, the rescue announcement banner went unnoticed. It seems that the wind moved him until he turned, it is not possible to read what he wrote.

However, there were other details that this device’s camera was able to capture: some Footprints that looked like human And that they were within the exclusion zone decided by the authorities. In this area, entry has been blocked for weeks due to the dangers posed by the lava, high temperatures and volcanic rains caused by the volcano.

The drone that captured the tracks belonged to a Galician company that offered to rescue the animals through an unprecedented operation. The plan consists of saving the animals, one by one, with a drone that they carry net and bait To bring them up and take them out through the air.

Until then she had Helicopter interference ruled out Because of the danger posed by pyroclasts and also the access on foot due to the high temperatures of the lava flows that surround the area.

The company showed itself to the authorities of the Canary Islands, and three of its technicians traveled, last Sunday, to the island. On Tuesday, they obtained permission to carry out the rescue operation, and on Wednesday were surprised to find that the dogs had disappeared.

Dogs trapped in puddles in the restricted area of ​​La Palma volcano disappeared when they were rescued by a drone. One possibility is that they escaped through cold lava, so who is responsible for the abandoned animals on the island? pic.twitter.com/kKVvBkJ9WO – Victor Vargas Cadaveira (@CadaveiraVargas) October 20 2021

Along the way, activists and citizens joined the collective cry to save the animals. A fundraising platform managed to gather 12,000 EUR To pay the operating costs of the Galician company, which ad That he will not be charged for his work and that he will donate the proceeds to entities committed to protecting animals affected by the eruption.

How about a stealth rescue?

What is known so far about this strange rescue operation was that it was to be carried out last Sunday night, Take advantage of the moonlight. A group of people had entered the exclusion zone, picked up the dogs and left the sign, which was later recorded with a drone, to post the photos that had already gone viral.

Although the identity of the members of this “Team A” is unknown, According to eldiario.esAnd Four of the six rescued dogs will already be with their owners, while two others will meet at an animal shelter.

The owners of these dogs will be hunters, according to what aim, shoot The Specialized Intermediate Judiciary Club. According to him, from sources close to the owners, the animals were not abandoned, but they were hunting in that area when the eruption occurred and they escaped.

In addition, he states that the owners were unable to reach them or know their location, until the complaint from Leales.org went viral. And according to this show, they knew where their dogs were Several days of planning a rescue. They believed that they could reach the place “without any danger” and decided to take action because, in addition, “a movie was shot by drone.”

The unknown continues

Despite what has happened so far, the unknown continues. If they were rescued on Sunday, why did it take three days to verify their disappearance? If the area is constantly monitored by drones, how come no one noticed the sign until it was released on Thursday?

But above all, if accessing it on foot was impossible as it had been maintained all this time, how could ordinary people reach it without special equipment and without anyone knowing about it? Although it has been shown that the temperature in the surroundings can exceed 1200 degrees, it is now known, from measurements made by the Galician UAV company, that there could be areas around 40 or 60 degrees, a temperature that would have decreased with time passing. the days.

The authorities described what happened as reckless, in addition to the fact that the rescuers may have suffered a lot crime of disobedience Upon entering a restricted area, that was exactly what was behind the group’s desire to remain anonymous until now.