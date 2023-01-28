A Tanzanian plane has crashed into Africa’s largest lake, killing three

15 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Three people have died after a passenger plane crashed into Africa’s largest lake as it approached an airport in northwest Tanzania, a local official said.

State broadcaster TBC quoted Commissioner Albert Chalamela as saying that 26 people were rescued from the ATR helicopter. The flight was carrying 39 passengers from the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Bukoba.

He said rescue efforts are continuing Airline Precision Air Services Ltd. in a statement.

Pictures published by East African media showed that the plane appeared to be intact after it crashed into Lake Victoria, which borders Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Chalamela said earlier in a televised press conference that the authorities are in contact with the pilots who are still inside the plane and are discussing the possibility of withdrawing it for landing.

A joint venture between Airbus SE and Italy’s Leonardo SpA, Toulouse-based ATR builds turboprops for up to 78 seats, according to its website.

Precision Air said those rescued were taken to hospital for medical care. It added that an investigation team comprising technical staff from the airline and the Tanzania Airports Authority had traveled to the scene.

More Stories

Gina Ortega after “Merlina”: the new “look” she adopted in “Scream 6” | Skip intro

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Guadalajara Marathon: Tonala defended Mexico

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Film about Our Lady hits theaters in Mexico

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Some protests return to the Climate Summit

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Pancho Saavedra: You won’t believe what I ate

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix for free: the change they are preparing to compete with the alternatives

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Immigrants complain about the system’s shortcomings

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

World Leprosy Day

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Colombia makes its debut in 2023 with a friendly match against the United States

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Free Fire: All contents of the weekly agenda until January 30, 2023 | Battle Royale | Free skins | Diamond | Mexico | Spain | Play DEPOR

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

ETIAS permit to visit Europe: a new requirement for Mexicans visiting more than 30 countries

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring