Adam Sandler shows his talent in the new Netflix movie Claw

United State.- On more than one occasion, Adam Sandler has shown us that he is a great actor and producer thanks to his brilliant performances in films like They’re Like Kids, Fake Wife, Click: Loss of Control, Cheap Shot: The Last Game, among others.

And on this occasion, it was no exception, since on June 8, the Netflix platform released the new movie “Claw” performed by the same actor Adam Sandler, which has given a lot to talk about so far thanks to the actor’s brilliant participation.

Synopsis: Adam is shown to us as a talented scout who goes through a long journey promoting the career of a talented young man from Spain, who considers him the next NBA superstar, but with a difficult past and without approval. From his side, Sandler decided to take the young potential client with him to show everyone that even with problems you can succeed.

As in almost all sports films, the film features the appearances of NBA stars such as Boban Marjanovic and Juancho Hernangomez.

So far, the movie has garnered good reviews thanks to the motivational story it carries towards the viewer.