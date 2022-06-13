Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of Marvel Studios’ shortest films

If you are already thinking about your plans to see Thor: Love and Thunderthey’ll probably be interested in knowing that they won’t have to think about bathroom breaks or a good dose of food to watch the next God of Thunder movie.

After all, although Marvel Studios throughout its history has not hesitated to offer large-scale films, this will not be the case with love and thunder.

Along with the start of the film’s pre-sale in the US, the series AMC revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder It will take 1 hour and 59 minutes. In other words, they will have them as of next July 7 119 minutes From new articles from Thor and his friends.

Although this extension doesn’t seem surprising considering the 130 minutes it took Motorcycle rental Extensions of 115 minutes and 112 minutes ox s Thor: The Dark World, Respectively, when looking at the rest of the Marvel Studios releases, it’s still quite intriguing.

After all, with that duration Thor: Love and Thunder Too far from a stretch Avengers: Endgame s eternity In fact, it will be among Marvel Studios’ shortest bets besides the first two God of Thunder films, Ant man and the wasp (118 minutes), Incredible Hulk (112 minutes), Doctor Strange (115 minutes) and ant Man (117 minutes).

Thor: Love and Thunder It is directed by Taika Waititi and will be released in theaters July 7.